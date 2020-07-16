San Mateo County elected officials and transit advocates throughout the Bay Area are outraged at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for declining to advance a tri-county sales tax measure for Caltrain Tuesday, and are urging it to reconsider the move.
Without the proposed eighth-cent sales tax that would generate about $100 million a year, officials say the railroad could be forced to shut down by the end of the year as ridership and revenue are down more than 90% due to the pandemic and only federal relief funding is keeping the railroad afloat.
Failing to introduce the proposed tax at the Tuesday meeting initially appeared to mark its demise, but there is one remaining path forward for reviving the effort: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors by the end of the month could reintroduce the tax via an urgency ordinance requiring a supermajority vote.
“It’s a glimmer of hope we didn’t have Tuesday,” said Dave Pine, chair of the Caltrain board and a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. “I thought the candle was extinguished Tuesday but there’s a flicker now.”
Pine is joined by many other San Mateo County elected officials, including Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, in urging the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to pass the urgency ordinance.
“There’s still an opportunity for them to change course to allow [the tax] to move forward and not get mired in regional politics and I hope they take it,” Mullin said. “They need to think about the broader concerns of the voters and the workforce that relies on this commuter backbone.”
San Francisco supervisors Shamann Walton, who also sits on the Caltrain board, and Aaron Peskin at a press conference Wednesday said they oppose the tax in part because they disagree with Caltrain’s governance structure, which they say is unfair to both San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.
“It is not small that both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties don’t have a true regional voice afforded to us as representatives on the Joint Powers Board,” Walton said. “I cannot sit by and knowingly support this bad model of governance and allow us to be taxed without representation.”
Each of the three counties has three representatives on the nine-member Caltrain JPB.
Walton and Peskin want to make Caltrain an independent agency separate from SamTrans, and for San Francisco and Santa Clara counties to have more control over the hiring and firing of Caltrain’s executive director, currently Jim Hartnett. The San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, shares staff and its general manager and CEO, also Hartnett, with Caltrain.
According to San Mateo County elected officials, Walton and Peskin are unrealistically demanding governance changes immediately and are holding the sales tax “hostage” in an attempt to realize their demands.
“There probably will be a governance change in the future, but to hold this measure hostage and to hold the commuters of this system hostage for parochial reasons is as irresponsible as it gets,” Mullin said.
Pine also said “governance will need to evolve with a growing Caltrain” but noted making significant structural changes to Caltrain is “complex, expensive and will take time.”
While Walton and Peskin appear resolute in their opposition to a Caltrain sales tax, Pine said not all of their colleagues feel that way, noting San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney Wednesday expressed a desire to find a way to revive the Caltrain tax effort.
Pine also suggested most San Francisco supervisors may not have been fully aware of what was at stake during their Tuesday meeting.
“I think it’s fair to say the 11-member San Francisco Board of Supervisors with the exception of supervisors Walton and Peskin have little background or perspective on the sales tax and governance debate,” Pine said.
Much of Caltrain’s operating expenses are paid for through its farebox return but it is also funded through contributions by its three member counties and the sales tax would create a dedicated funding source and reduce the need for additional contributions. The ongoing funding source was also being looked to for funding the potential to expand service through Caltrain’s recently adopted Business Plan. Officials have said that if the tax is not passed and emergency federal funding dries up while ridership remains below average, the member agencies would have to contribute more money to keep the service running.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors also faced a backlash from transit advocates throughout the Bay Area for its inaction.
“There was outrage, shock, horror, dismay and disappointment,” said nonprofit Friends of Caltrain co-founder Adina Levin of the emotions that followed the meeting. “Some of the issues that are being debated are about governance and how to govern the system, and playing chicken with our essential infrastructure and letting it potentially be destroyed or degraded because of these fights is bad governance.”
Ian Griffiths, policy director for nonprofit Seamless Bay Area, said he only learned what was at stake during the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting hours before it was held.
“I was surprised that there hadn’t been anything agendized. It came down to a number of people begging in public comment for supervisors to do something,” he said.
Griffiths felt the confusion was illustrative of what he described as a “Byzantine process” for placing sales taxes for Caltrain on a ballot. The boards of supervisors and the transit boards in each of the three counties served by the railroad must approve the tax in addition to the Caltrain board before it can be placed on a ballot.
Griffiths also reserved some blame for Caltrain’s communication efforts.
“I would’ve liked to have seen a clearer campaign from Caltrain that outlined what needed to be done to make this ballot measure happen,” he said. “I think they could’ve been better advocates for themselves. It’s hard to advocate for something when we don’t know.”
While transit advocates were shocked and disappointed by the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting, there’s still hope moving forward.
“It’s not over,” Levin said.
