Planned fare increases for Caltrain were put off until after June 2021, while officials also postponed adoption of its operating and capital budgets until October when the board will consider a new plan to cover operations through the end of the year.
During the region’s shelter-in-place orders, more than 3,500 weekday riders continue to rely on Caltrain for essential travel. Many of these riders are lower-income workers that do not have access to a car and depend on Caltrain to get to front-line jobs, according to Caltrain.
The board’s decision to suspend certain fare increases over the next year will help ensure the system continues to be accessible to these riders. Caltrain has taken additional steps during the pandemic to enhance affordability by providing low-income riders with a 50% discounted fare, according to the transit agency, which is facing an estimated $18.5 million shortfall.
Caltrain staff identified a number of other potential revenue sources, including the sale of naming rights that are being pursued to help cover the projected $18.5 million shortfall. In August, the board voted to place Measure RR on the Nov. 3 ballot in San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. If approved by two thirds of voters, funds from the measure could be leveraged to cover the budget shortfall. If no additional funding is identified, the rail service is at risk of shutting down. It would also take more than a year to restart service after a shutdown. The remobilization and retraining of staff over that time would cost an estimated $93 million, according to Caltrain.
