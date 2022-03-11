A collision between a crane truck and Caltrain Thursday morning in San Bruno caused a second alarm fire and left several with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The crane was involved in ongoing work to electrify Caltrain when it was struck by the commuter train at approximately 10:38 a.m., halting service in both directions, according to SamTrans spokesperson Jeremy Lipps.
The crane operator was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening as was one train crew member and four passengers. At least seven other passengers were injured but not transported to the hospital, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.
The collision occurred where there is not a road crossing the tracks, near the intersection of Huntington and San Felipe avenues, according to photos of the incident.
The San Bruno Fire Department said it responded with 25 vehicles and 60 firefighters.
Caltrain service between San Francisco and South San Francisco as well as Millbrae and Tamien Station in San Jose continued, and a SamTrans bus is operating between Millbrae and South San Francisco stations to bridge the service gap, according to Caltrain. The bus bridge service was to continue through the Friday morning commute.
“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all those who were injured today,” Caltrain Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said in a press release Thursday. “Caltrain’s core values have always prioritized the safety of our passengers, employees and the communities we serve, and we are deeply disappointed that those standards were not met today. We have a long history of providing safe and reliable service and we are committed to working closely with the NTSB and other regulators to determine the cause of today’s incident. We will restore full Caltrain service as quickly and safely as possible.”
Caltrain is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation into the incident.
