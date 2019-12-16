After formally beginning talks about a potential new governance structure for Caltrain last month, officials have laid a framework for how the discussion will proceed.
The governance conversation began as the railroad formalized plans to grow significantly in the next 20 years, with Caltrain’s entire board seemingly in agreement that structural changes are necessary.
The plan is to form an ad-hoc committee to explore new governance models, which could include having Caltrain be an independent agency separate from SamTrans, and return to the full board with recommendations in six months.
“This will let the public know that we take our future seriously and we’re considering all the options,” San Francisco Board Member Cheryl Brinkman said, according to video of the Dec. 5 meeting. “The world is a different place, we are a different entity and have different things going on than when [the three counties served by Caltrain] first entered into this relationship.”
Potentially by February, each of the three counties will appoint a board member to serve on the ad-hoc committee, which will be advised by staff from each county’s transportation agency along with Caltrain Chief Operating Officer Michelle Bouchard. Caltrain staff will also procure special counsel within that timeframe to assist with the process and any conflicts that may arise from it. And conflicts will arise, board members said.
“The governance conversation is actually rife with potential for conflicts,” said Board Member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilman.
Board Member Shamann Walton, also a San Francisco supervisor, said conflict will “definitely” come up during the discussion while Brinkman compared the effort to a postnup.
“We need a postnup,” she said. “We need to unravel who owes what and who’s owed what. We’re bringing in a special counsel to help us figure out what a postnup look like, what we’re looking for and what are the best outcomes.”
The particulars of the role special counsel will play are yet to be ironed out, and some board members are already concerned about cost.
CEO Jim Hartnett said special counsel will cost in the ballpark of $250,000. Board members agreed that each county will likely cover one third of that cost.
The issue of transparency with respect to the ad-hoc committee meetings also came up during the conversation. Some board members wanted ad-hoc committee meetings noticed in the same way as regular ones per the Brown Act, but a majority of board members felt subjecting those meetings to the regular meeting rules could stall the process.
“Some people will be dissatisfied but California state law allows ad-hoc committees for a reason and especially when we’re talking about a six-month timeline we’ll need to be agile and move quickly,” Stone said. “If we did a different kind of subcommittee subject to the Brown Act I’m guessing it would add double the time.”
During public comment, resident Jeff Smith revisited the prospect of Caltrain becoming an independent agency separate from SamTrans and suggested such a move may not be in the best interest of riders.
“There’s already too many transit agencies in the Bay Area, there’re over two dozen, and a lot of transit advocates call for consolidation to help improve the system for the user as far as schedules, fares, etc.,” he said. “When you talk about governance in the future we need to take a look at how does this fit in with regionalizing and making the transit system better for the users.”
