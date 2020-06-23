Caltrain and SamTrans launched customer surveys Monday to try to find out rider preferences and priorities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
People who fill out the surveys at www.caltrain.com/covid19survey and www.samtrans.com/covid19survey will be eligible for a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card, with five gift card giveaways from each agency.
The results from the surveys will help inform plans for the rail and bus agencies as local and state restrictions ease after being implemented earlier this year to limit the spread of the virus.
The San Mateo County Transit District is the administrative body overseeing SamTrans bus service, Caltrain rail service and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.