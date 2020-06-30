Caltrain’s estimates show that its ridership has more than doubled from its lowest point of 1,500 riders per day to 3,200 riders per day now that shelter-in-place orders are loosening and more are returning to work.

Caltrain has also increased the number of trains it operates to 70 per weekday, after reducing service down to 42 trains. Caltrain is continuing to monitor ridership to ensure that enough capacity exists to allow riders to maintain a healthy distance from each other and is currently cleaning and sanitizing its trains daily with CDC-recommended disinfectant products. Station touchpoints are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers to disinfect the trains both every night and midday at the San Francisco Station, according to the transit agency.

No employees who work on board or in a maintenance capacity have been infected with COVID-19. Prepandemic, Caltrain’s average weekday ridership was 65,000 passengers, according to the transit agency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription