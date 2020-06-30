Caltrain’s estimates show that its ridership has more than doubled from its lowest point of 1,500 riders per day to 3,200 riders per day now that shelter-in-place orders are loosening and more are returning to work.
Caltrain has also increased the number of trains it operates to 70 per weekday, after reducing service down to 42 trains. Caltrain is continuing to monitor ridership to ensure that enough capacity exists to allow riders to maintain a healthy distance from each other and is currently cleaning and sanitizing its trains daily with CDC-recommended disinfectant products. Station touchpoints are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers to disinfect the trains both every night and midday at the San Francisco Station, according to the transit agency.
No employees who work on board or in a maintenance capacity have been infected with COVID-19. Prepandemic, Caltrain’s average weekday ridership was 65,000 passengers, according to the transit agency.
