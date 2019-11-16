Caltrain is hosting an open house on the Burlingame Broadway Grade Separation Project that will include a brief presentation with an update on designs and schedule for the new vehicle, pedestrian and bike underpass and station.
The project is intended to improve safety and traffic flow, reduce horn noise and also restore weekday service. A preferred design alternative was approved by the Burlingame City Council in 2017 for the project, which will separate the tracks from the street by partially raising the tracks and partially lowering the road.
The open house is 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Burlingame Library, 480 Primrose Road. For more information or to sign up for project updates visit caltrain.com/BBGS. For questions call Caltrain Customer Service at (800) 660-4287 or email BBGS@Caltrain.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.