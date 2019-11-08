Miniature models of Caltrain’s new electric trains, set to begin service in 2022, will be on display in San Mateo this week.
The to-scale models set will be on view at the San Mateo Library Nov. 8-14. The display is intended to provide information and raise awareness about the benefits of Caltrain’s modernization projects.
The model train has been on tour of late, having made appearances at a Caltrain board of directors meeting, Facebook festivals and a series of pop-ups. The models will travel to the San Mateo County Economic Development Association economic outlook conference Nov. 8 before going to San Mateo.
The Caltrain Electrification project is a key component of the Caltrain Modernization Program that will electrify the corridor from the San Francisco Caltrain Station at Fourth and King streets to approximately the Tamien Station in San Jose, replacing diesel-hauled trains with electric trains.
Electrification will improve Caltrain’s system performance, enable more frequent and/or faster train service and minimize long-term environmental impact by reducing noise, improving regional air quality and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
