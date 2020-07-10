As the deadline looms for placing a proposed sales tax for Caltrain on the November ballot and amid daunting financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, discussions about control and top management of the agency are heating up.
Caltrain services San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and an equal number of representatives from each of those counties sit on a joint powers board that decides policy for the agency.
But the railroad is managed by the San Mateo County Transit District, which also manages SamTrans. That means SamTrans and Caltrain have overlapping staff and both agencies are headed by the same general manager. The SamTrans board hires the general manager and, in so doing, hires the executive director of Caltrain.
The job currently belongs to Jim Hartnett, a former Redwood City mayor who was hired to lead both SamTrans and Caltrain in 2015.
Some Caltrain board members from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have been dissatisfied with the current governance arrangement and want change sooner rather than later.
“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” said Board Member Shamann Walton, also a San Francisco supervisor, at a meeting Thursday. Walton claimed Caltrain’s current governance structure “does not allow for equitable decision making.”
“It allows San Mateo County and SamTrans leadership to have final say over all important Caltrain decisions, which also means that all important Caltrain decisions have to gel and be good for SamTrans, which is not actually always best for Caltrain,” Walton said.
Walton and Board Member Cindy Chavez, also president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, want all three counties to have equal say when it comes to hiring or firing Caltrain’s executive director.
“Given we’re looking at putting a tax on the ballot in perpetuity that would engage the voters of Santa Clara to be at least party to over half of the money I wanted us very much to have an opportunity to have meaningful governance and in my mind that does include the hiring and firing of the executive director,” Chavez said.
Chavez and Walton also want to continue discussing further changes to Caltrain’s governance, including potentially making Caltrain an independent agency separate from SamTrans.
But board members representing San Mateo County feel discussions about sweeping structural changes to Caltrain should be put on hold at a time when the future of the railroad is in question; ridership and revenue is down more than 90% and federal relief money is quickly drying up.
“I could not think of a worse time to try to contemplate that than now,” said Board Member Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor. “We have a railroad that is running out of money and the idea of trying to change its structure — it would be the absolute worst time and a tremendous diversion of time and resources.”
Board Member Charles Stone, also the Belmont vice mayor, said he hopes board members calling for governance changes aren’t holding “hostage” their support for an eighth-cent sales tax for Caltrain on the November ballot.
“I think it’s imperative we get a revenue measure on the ballot and I hope nobody is trying to play a hostage game to force something that’s not legally required in order to get this on the ballot,” Stone said. “I really hope that’s not the case.”
The Caltrain board and other bodies, including the boards of supervisors in each of the three counties served by Caltrain, later this month and in August will cast votes on whether to place the sales tax measure on the November ballot.
The sales tax will also need a two-thirds vote from the Caltrain board to advance to the ballot. During Thursday’s meeting, most Caltrain board members said they support the tax, but several members, including Walton and Chavez, did not declare a position. The two suggested certain assurances with respect to governance will have to be met before supporting the proposed ballot measure.
The board ultimately agreed to task a governance ad hoc committee, comprised of four Caltrain board members, to draft a document for the entire board to consider at its next meeting. The document could include an agreement that all three counties will equally participate in the hiring and firing of the Caltrain executive director as well as a variety of potential new governance models for the board to explore in the future.
The document could also ask Santa Clara and San Francisco counties to agree to repay roughly $29 million owed to San Mateo County, according to a recent report prepared by special counsel. That’s because San Mateo County in the past surpassed its neighboring counties in financial contributions to Caltrain and has never been repaid.
While board members including Walton feel Caltrain is better off as an independent agency, Stone argued against the move.
“It’s almost assuredly much more expensive to have a standalone agency than it is to have the arrangement we have now,” Stone said. “In an era when people and policymakers are pushing for further consolidation of transit agencies, some folks are interested in breaking up a fairly successful consolidation. That’s essentially what we have.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.