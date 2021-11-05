A first glimpse into a proposed Caltrain governance structure from a recent straw proposal to ensure greater balance among the three county partners was called a starting point for future discussions, but several issues remain unresolved.
“This is a project that still needs a fair amount of work, but I do feel like we are moving forward,” said Director Monique Zmuda, appointed as one of three to represent the city and county of San Francisco.
The board discussed the role of SamTrans as the managing agency moving forward, the role of the Caltrain executive director and repayment to SamTrans for the previous right-of-way agreements at its Nov. 4 meeting. The discussion was based on a straw proposal from Caltrain’s Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard to provide a road map to address the role of SamTrans in running the train service. SamTrans, known as the San Mateo County Transit District, serves as the managing agency of Caltrain, with the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board owning and operating it. The JPB consists of representatives from San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Caltrain board members from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are pushing for changes to the Caltrain governance structure due to SamTrans and Caltrain’s interconnected nature as the managing agency.
The straw proposal outlined that SamTrans remains the managing agency of Caltrain but with a separate, permanent executive director. Caltrain would have authority over the hiring, performance review, compensation and termination of the executive director. Hiring and firing occur through a supermajority vote of six board members, including at least one member from each county. Caltrain would also maintain its own general counsel and auditor. For staffing, some sections of workers would work for Caltrain and report to its executive director, while some SamTrans staff would have a shared services agreement to dedicate time to Caltrain. Any approved proposal is contingent on the repayment to SamTrans for its original purchase of the Caltrain right-of-way. Payment would be from non-San Mateo County resources by 2023 for the 2008 Real Property Ownership Agreement of $19.8 million, with interest paid by 2024. If repayment does not occur, it will void any agreement.
However, proposed changes to the straw proposal will occur based on comments by board members before another review.
Director Glen Hendricks, the vice mayor of Sunnyvale who represents Santa Clara County, called the document a starting point, with several issues to address. He wanted more clarity and language on hiring and firing the executive director, auditor and counsel and clarification on specific repayment and interest numbers to SamTrans.
“I think there should be more reach out directly to board members to get their opinions of what’s going on in this to be able and try and continue to refine and move this to something the majority of the board and potentially the agencies can agree to,” Hendricks said.
Zmuda also wanted interest payment numbers determined before agreeing to any resolution. She wanted the executive director to report to the Caltrain board only as quickly as possible. While not perfect or her preference, she noted it was a much-improved governance structure to the current system.
However, other directors had serious concerns about the proposal, like Director Shamann Walton, also president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He said the proposal solved one piece of governance but did not address governance. He noted it was very favorable to SamTrans and was not equitable to partner agencies. He also wanted more oversight over the accounting of shared Caltrain and SamTrans funds.
“Caltrain decision-making needs to be solely in the hands of the JPB. All decisions, not just decisions around the CEO,” Walton said.
Director Jeff Gee, a Redwood City councilmember and SamTrans director, said elected leaders in San Mateo County were concerned about the proposal and what it meant for the county.
“There are a lot of people who are concerned about the framework in San Mateo County who have shared their thoughts with me, but I look forward to several thousand words that go behind the framework and add better definition to all the things the directors have shared,” Gee said.
Director Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor, called the proposal encouraging and preferred to focus on what works for everyone. He thought it addressed other counties’ needs to have Caltrain hire and fire the executive director and addressed repaying SamTrans.
“I have heard from plenty of San Mateo County leaders about the concerns they have with this approach, but I think it’s more important to focus on what’s in here to like,” Pine said.
Director Charles Stone, also Belmont mayor, said SamTrans was going a long way to address concerns about an executive director reporting to Caltrain. Stone noted when it comes to repayment, anybody in a similar position would expect interest.
“It’s the first time I’ve had a little bit of hope that we might get something hammered out in the near future,” Stone said.
