With Caltrain facing a projected $18.5 million deficit this fiscal year — and that’s after receipt of federal relief money — the railroad’s board of directors in October will consider various corrective measures to balance the budget.
Those measures may include cuts, the use of reserve funds or transfers from the capital budget to the operating budget, among others, it was suggested during a Caltrain board meeting last week.
While Caltrain staff is exploring new revenue sources, including naming rights, fiber leasing and tax credits, board members during the meeting acknowledged those efforts likely won’t yield meaningful revenue in the near future.
An eighth-cent sales tax slated for the November ballot if approved by voters would bring in more than $100 million a year annually for Caltrain, but also not in time for the next budget approval in October.
If the tax is approved, then those funds wouldn’t start flowing until after July of 2021, though Caltrain could likely borrow against that money to help address the deficit this fiscal year, officials said.
Before federal relief funding is applied, Caltrain’s operating deficit totaled $22 million in fiscal year 2020 and is projected to be $60 million in fiscal year 2021.
After federal relief money is applied, Caltrain’s fiscal year 2020 budget has a $1.1 million surplus while the 2021 proposed budget has a $18.5 million deficit. And the deficit could be even greater than that, said Caltrain Executive Director Jim Hartnett.
“We have to recognize the possibility that the $18.5 million could actually be higher in terms of the deficit if the ridership return does not come back based on the projected assumptions and if a larger percentage of our customers do not re-enroll in our Go Pass program,” Hartnett said.
The Go Pass program allows companies and other organizations to purchase annual unlimited-ride passes for employees. A few companies thus far have declined to re-enroll, officials said, seemingly because of the pandemic and ensuing a shift toward working from home.
Hartnett also said if ridership returns faster then expected then the deficit will be that much smaller.
“Ridership is a huge driver of revenue,” said Derek Hansel, Caltrain’s chief financial officer. Ridership accounts for 70% of Caltrain’s revenue and it’s down 95% since the onset of the pandemic.
Hansel said each 10% drop in ridership compared to staff’s projection is worth about $675,000 a month.
“So if we were to lower materially say by 10% in the November through June time frame our revenue projections that could have another $5.4 million hit to revenue,” Hansel said. “We’ve put forward this $18.5 million deficit number, but there’s certainly the potential for downside or upside depending on what happens with ridership.”
If no additional funding is identified, Caltrain is at risk of shutting down, officials said. And doing so would be costly because Caltrain would still be responsible for maintaining the corridor for freight rail operators during a shutdown.
A 12-month shutdown is expected to cost more than $60 million and it would also take more than a year to restart service after the shutdown. The remobilization and retraining of staff over that time would cost an estimated $93 million.
“So it’d be a lot of money spent to not have service,” Hansel said.
