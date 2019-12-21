Caltrain staff is recommending the Board of Directors adopt a policy that requires housing developments on agency land to include at least 20% affordable units.
Additionally, staff is recommending the policy require at least 10% of units in those projects be reserved for very low-income households with the remainder of units targeting low-income households. Very-low income is 50% of area median income or $51,350 a year while a low income is 80% of area median income or $82,000 a year.
The recommendation was embraced by housing advocates at a committee meeting Thursday, though some wanted it to go even further in facilitating affordable housing development.
The Housing Leadership Council wants the policy to allow affordable housing developers first crack at any development opportunities on the railroad’s land to maximize the number of affordable units there.
“We appreciate the 20% affordable,” said Leora Ross, organizing director for HLC. “We’d also like to see a right of first refusal for affordable housing developers so you can capture some of the subsidy as well and you wouldn’t be the only ones capturing the cost of building affordable housing since it is expensive.”
Citing the rise in homelessness, other advocates suggested the policy should require an even higher percentage of deeply affordable units and others said they’d like to see underused Caltrain land temporarily used for safe parking.
“There is a significant growing homeless population and people are living in cars, RV parks are springing up in Redwood City, Palo Alto and Mountain View,” said housing advocate David Pollack. “As a temporary stop-gap measure if there’s any way Caltrain can contribute its underutilized parking facilities in the short term toward that cause I’d appreciate it.”
Caltrain staff have stressed that there is a very limited amount of land along the corridor that can be developed and that the need for housing must be balanced with the future needs of a railroad that has major plans for expansion and is also struggling financially.
“The likelihood is we’d have less money to support the system the more affordable housing is provided if we’re the ones providing the subsidy,” said Jim Hartnett, Caltrain’s executive director.
