As a proposed one-cent sales tax for transportation projects throughout the Bay Area takes shape, Caltrain’s board of directors is excited about the prospect of much-needed funding, but is also concerned about equity and tax fatigue.
Dubbed Faster Bay Area, the Bay Area-wide measure is being proposed by a coalition of business lobbying groups, including the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and the Bay Area Council, and is modeled after ones approved by voters in Los Angeles and Seattle.
“This is remarkably important, it’s many years overdue,” said Board Member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilman, at a recent meeting. “We’ve needed a regional measure focused on transit for so long and this is just breathtakingly game changing.”
Aimed for the November 2020 ballot and requiring two-thirds of the vote to pass, a one-cent sales tax would generate more than $100 billion over 40 years and the money would be distributed to regional transportation districts, including Caltrain, BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
Carl Guardino, president and CEO of the SVLG, promised that any measure supported by his organization would include “a permanent dedicated revenue stream for Caltrain,” which currently does not exist.
The proposed measure encompasses four categories of investment and policy change. First, it proposes between $60 billion and $80 billion to expand and operate bus and rail systems in the region and between $10 billion and $30 billion to improve connectivity between transit networks, Jason Baker, vice president of transportation housing and community development at SVLG, said at the meeting. The measure will also likely include proposals to make transit more affordable, including a low-income sales tax credit and means-based fares for students and seniors, and finally, a potential employer-funded congestion reduction program, Baker said.
Stone further praised the proposal for addressing equity and argued that sales taxes, while regressive, don’t hit basic necessities of life, including housing, medicine and most food.
But Board Member Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor, said means-based fares specifically will “go a long way in dealing with issues of regressivity,” but perhaps not long enough.
“With a sales tax there are issues with regressiveness and equity,” he said. “In San Mateo County there are four cities that now pay 9.75%, two cities that pay 9.5% and 14 in the county that pay 9.25% — so we’re going to be well into the 10% going on 11% with the one-cent sales tax. That will raise big debate about regressivity and equity.”
Guardino regularly pointed out that Bay Area-wide, employers pay 35 cents of every sales tax dollar, totaling $550 million annually. But Pine said there will be robust debate about the role that large employers are playing in funding major transportation initiatives and that’s why he strongly supports the employer-funded congestion reduction program included in the proposal.
“Others will say larger employers have played a big part in contributing to the congestion and we have massive income inequality — there will be big debate on the other side of that question,” he said. “In light of those realities, it’s absolutely critical that the large companies pledge and contribute to [the employer-funded congestion reduction program]. They just got to do it.”
Baker noted that that part of the proposal has not yet been approved by the SVLG board.
“But it’s one of the ways we’re looking at to see if it’s a way employers can contribute in a way that really does make a dent in the problem. … That’s in progress now,” he said, adding that the program wouldn’t draw from Faster Bay Area funds, but would contribution to them.
Pine and Board Member Ron Collins, also a San Carlos councilman, acknowledged tax fatigue as another obstacle to passing a regional measure. Collins argued that reaching out to those who don’t take transit will be critical to addressing that problem.
“This vote is going to be a big lift,” he said. “It’s critical to reach out to those people who never take the train, bus or ferry because those people will benefit if this regional measure passes. There will be less traffic, less pollution, the roads will be safer, they’ll have more commute options and it will make it easier for those whose housing is tenuous at best because they’ll have more transportation options to take those jobs in places they might not even consider today.”
As officials continue to hammer out the details of a regional measure, Caltrain is also exploring a potential one-eighth or quarter-cent sales tax to be considered by voters in the three counties served by the railroad. That measure would likely be in place of the regional one if it doesn’t move forward.
