The Joint Powers Board Thursday approved placing a “clean” sales tax for Caltrain on the November ballot as well as a resolution aimed at resolving long-standing concerns about governance of the railroad.
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority approved the same version of the one-eighth cent tax Thursday evening. There is now just one remaining agency needed to sign off on the tax before it can be considered by voters: the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, which is set to cast the final vote in the Friday afternoon hours before the deadline.
If it passes, the tax would give Caltrain for the first time in its history a dedicated source of revenue, generating roughly $108 million annually over 30 years. Supporters say the money is desperately needed both to save the railroad from a pandemic-driven financial crisis and also realize plans to significantly expand service over the next two decades.
“With COVID, we’re frankly experiencing an existential crisis because we are so dependent on fare box revenue and we’ve seen our revenue disappear,” said Caltrain board Chair Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor.
The lack of dedicated funding has always hamstrung this railroad and without a dedicated funding source our ability to successfully launch electrification and to execute on [Caltrain’s expansion plans] would be questionable at best,” Pine said.
The tax was approved unanimously and the resolution passed by a 8-1 vote, with Board Member Charles Stone, also the vice mayor of Belmont, in opposition.
“While this is a good resolution and it’s better than what was proposed before it’s definitely not in the best interest of Caltrain,” he said. Stone proposed a variety of amendments to the resolution that were not supported by his colleagues.
Compromise resolution
The resolution was drafted this week by a Caltrain board subcommittee comprised of officials from San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties — the three counties served by the railroad. It’s part of a last-minute deal the group came up with to secure the votes needed to place a “clean” version of the tax on the ballot.
“[The resolution] gives San Mateo County pieces of what they desire, Santa Clara County components of what they desire and San Francisco County slices of what we desire — all for the benefit of Caltrain,” said Board Member Shamann Walton, also a San Francisco supervisor.
The “clean” ballot measure is in contrast to an alternative measure proposed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last month. San Mateo officials said they would not consider that proposal because they believed it to be “illegal” and “unwinnable.” The tax was thought to be dead until the above deal was announced.
According to the resolution, the Caltrain board each fiscal year with a majority vote may approve up to $40 million in future tax revenue — less than half of what is expected to be generated each year — for operations or capital repair of the railroad, and can go beyond that amount with a two-thirds vote.
That rule will be in place until a governance solution is reached and then the Caltrain board would be free to allocate all tax revenue with a majority vote. The deadline for determining a new governance structure for the railroad is Dec. 31, 2021, according to the resolution.
The resolution states a majority of Caltrain board members appoint an executive director of the agency — SamTrans currently has that responsibility — as well as an independent counsel and auditor.
Another new rule in the resolution is moving forward, any item may be placed on the Caltrain board agenda at the request of at least two members at least seven days before the meeting.
The resolution also states the Caltrain board will “initiate efforts” to reimburse San Mateo County for its investment in the railroad if the tax measure is approved. San Mateo County in the 1990s advanced funds to its two neighboring counties to purchase the right-of-way from Southern Pacific railroad and is still owed roughly $20 million.
Pine said he doesn’t agree with the entirety of the resolution, but supports it in the interest of advancing the tax. Stone made similar statements leading up to the vote, but ultimately couldn’t support the resolution as drafted.
Repaying San Mateo County
One of Stone’s concerns had to do with the provision about repaying San Mateo County. He felt the resolution should specifically prohibit San Francisco and Santa Clara counties from repaying San Mateo County with its own tax dollars.
“I think we need language that makes it clear that the proceeds from the one-eighth cent sales tax cannot and will not be used to make [San Mateo County] whole if for no other reason than I think it damages the potential success of a revenue measure,” Stone said. “If I were a non-elected taxpayer voting on this and I didn’t understand all the nuances of this it would trouble me that this money would be used to pay off debt rather than for capital and operations.”
But Stone’s concern is to some extent true of nearly all funding sources and separating the potential revenue by the county it came from will only further complicate matters, countered Board Member Steve Heminger who represents San Francisco.
“It’s very difficult to find a source of funds that any county’s taxpayers have not contributed to,” he said, noting only 20% of the tax proceeds would come from San Mateo County. “I do fear the more hurdles we put up between where we are today and trying to get San Mateo paid the more difficult it’s going to be and it’s been difficult so far.”
Board Member Cindy Chavez, also a Santa Clara County supervisor, agreed and said the sales tax revenue could be used to repay San Mateo County.
“It’s a source of funds we may want to use some portion of for that purpose,” she said. “We’re putting a framework together for future boards and future staffs to wrestle with and I think we need to create flexibility.”
Stone also wanted to do away with the two-thirds vote requirement for allocating more than $40 million in tax revenue, but to no avail. Compromises were reached on details in the resolution including the timeline for procuring independent legal counsel.
The governance debate will continue for the next two or so years. But until November, the focus will shift from inter-county disputes among officials to the challenge of convincing voters of the need for the tax.
“Now the hard part begins,” Heminger said.
