The Caltrain Board of Directors approved increases to its fares, including a 20% hike of its Go Pass prices while also providing those with low incomes discounted rides and generating additional revenue to help support the system’s operating and maintenance needs over the next few years, according to the transit system.
There will be regular incremental fare increases every two years, with a 50 cent increase to the base fare scheduled for July 2020, a 25 cent increase to the zone fare scheduled for July 2022 and a 50 cent increase to the base fare scheduled for July 2024, according to Caltrain.
The changes include a 20% increase to the price of the Go Pass that will become effective Jan. 1, with a 5% increase to follow every two years on Jan. 1. Clipper discounts for one-way fares and monthly passes will also be reduced by 30 cents on April 1, 2020. The Caltrain Go Pass program allows companies, educational institutions and residential complexes to purchase annual unlimited-ride passes for all eligible employees, residents or students.
The changes allow Caltrain to participate in a Regional Means Based Fare Pilot Program currently scheduled to begin in early 2020. By participating in this regional program, Caltrain will be able to offer eligible participants a 20% discount on single-ride adult Clipper Card fares, according to Caltrain.
Caltrain is exploring options to create a dedicated revenue source in 2020 to help fund options for expanded service being evaluated in the Caltrain Business Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.