San Mateo police report officers are responding to an increased number of family disturbances as the county enters its fifth week of sheltering in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During an online town hall meeting with Mayor Joe Goethals, Police Chief Ed Barberini said overall calls for service are down but the department is concerned there may be an uptick in domestic violence as calls for disturbances in homes is on the rise. Disturbances are usually arguments.
“We act as mitigators there to keep the peace,” Barberini said.
Police are offering help as people sheltering may have a range of anxiety over the uncertainty of the times. Resources include: National Domestic Violence HOTLINE: (800) 799-7233; CORA Crisis Line: (800) 300-1080; or County Behavioral Health Call Center (24/7) 800-686-0101.
