California voters will decide in November whether 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in primaries or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election.
The California Assembly approved a proposed Constitutional amendment on Friday by a vote of 54-8. Voters must still approve the amendment before it can become law.
At least 17 states and the District of Columbia already allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election. Some states allow 17-year-olds to participate in presidential caucuses as long as they will turn 18 by the general election.
Bill author state Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said the change will amplify the voices of young voters by allowing more first-time voters to participate in the full election process.
“Young people are directly affected by issues like employment initiatives, affordable housing and education funding,” Mullin said in a press release. “They have what I would call ‘skin in the game’ on these and other issues and I believe we should be looking for ways to amplify their voices. ACA 4 does just that.”
Mullin introduced similar legislation earlier in his tenure, as did his father Gene Mullin, a former high school civics teacher, when he served in the Assembly. Most young people have their first contact with politics in high school civics or government class, a time to engage them in the political process by allowing them to vote in the primary.
But opponents, including the Election Integrity Project California Inc., note 17-year-olds are minors and most of them still live at home under the strong influence of their parents.
Still, Mullin said this bill is bipartisan.
“By now, most people know that I’m someone who is a strong supporter of civic engagement,” Mullin said. “This bill is about getting more Californians involved in the political process regardless of their party affiliation. It’s not a partisan issue; it’s a civic engagement issue. It’s time that California joined the 18 other states who are ahead of us on this issue.”
The deadline to put the amendment on the ballot was Thursday. But in a separate vote on Friday, the Assembly passed a law to put make an exception for this amendment.
