David William Lutz, a 33-year-old captain with the CalFire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit died Wednesday in an off-duty hiking accident at Pfeiffer Burns State Park near Big Sur, CalFire and Firefighters Local 2881 said on Saturday.
Lutz, a native of Los Gatos and raised in Corralitos, attended the Monterey Fire Academy and began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Corralitos CAL FIRE station. David began his career in 2008 as a Fire Fighter I in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit. He most recently was stationed at the El Granada Station within the Half Moon Bay-based Coastside Fire Protection District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.