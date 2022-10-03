Fire officials Tuesday will conduct a prescribed burn on 20 acres of San Francisco Public Utilities watershed lands in efforts to reduce the risk of an intense wildfire.
The one-day fire will be near the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir, conducted in hopes of clearing out dried up coyote brush near the SFPUC Peninsula Watershed, which serves about 1 million people in the area. The reservoir system also has the highest concentration of threatened and endangered species in the Bay Area.
This is the first major prescribed burn in Bayside San Mateo County in decades.
“The goals are to reduce those fire fuels, and to reintroduce disturbance for plants and animals that are disturbance-dependent in the San Francisco watershed,” CAL FIRE CZU Forester Sarah Collamer said.
Fire officials say smoke may be visible in Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills, San Carlos Hills and parts of Interstate 280. There will be no need to call 911 as crews work with extensive fire equipment on the scene.
“We support CAL Fire and their efforts to reduce wildfire risk,” stated Tim Ramirez, manager of the SFPUC Natural Resources and Lands Management Division. “We value this important collaborative partnership.”
