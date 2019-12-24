A 47-year-old Pescadero resident faces 40 years to life after jurors found him guilty of charges including felony child molestation and sexual intercourse of a child 10 years or younger.
Francisco Nunez lived at a friend’s home in Pescadero, according to the prosecution.
A 14-year-old boy who lived in the home told a counselor that Nunez had touched and sodomized him at least three times about seven years ago, according to the prosecution.
An 11-year-old also said Nunez had touched him inappropriately years ago, the prosecution said. Nunez is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31.
Defense attorney Brandon Douglass said jurors in the almost two-week long trial did a commendable job. Jurors deadlocked 10-2 for guilty on an additional felony sex charge against Nunez.
“It’s a very difficult situation,” Douglass said of the case.
