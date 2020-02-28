On its first day in business in San Mateo, 3 Pigs BBQ was forced to temporarily close Wednesday afternoon because of a busted water line and it won’t be able to reopen for at least two weeks, the owners said.
“We’re bummed out,” said co-owner Dave Parks. “We were looking forward to getting open here and serving the community and now we’re shut down.”
“More than anything we’re disappointed because we put in a lot of hard work, a lot of training and our employees aren’t working due to the situation,” said co-owner Aaron Boyle.
Business was booming at lunchtime that day when the owners noticed the water pressure began to drop. Then the dishwasher began malfunctioning and it became clear something was amiss. A closed sign was hung in the window by about 2:30 p.m. and crews have since been trying to figure out where and what the problem is exactly and how it occurred.
“We’ve heard a few different opinions about what’s going on. We’re still learning,” Parks said.
A significant amount of smoked meat and sides were donated to a food bank that day.
While being out of business for at least two weeks due to a busted water line is not what the owners had in mind for opening day, they’re confident they’ll be back in business before long.
“We’re going to get through it, we’ll figure out the problem and fix it and get back to serving great barbecue,” Parks said.
Located at 11 S. B St. in the former home of Bill’s Hofbrau, the restaurant is the second 3 Pigs BBQ location. The first opened in San Carlos about six years ago and a third location is set to open in Half Moon Bay in roughly five weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.