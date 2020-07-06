Belmont voters in the November election will likely be asked if the city’s business license tax should be restructured — a move officials say is aimed at enhancing fairness and will not generate additional revenue for the city.
“It’s revenue neutral. We’re not jacking people,” said Vice Mayor Charles Stone.
All employers that conduct business in the city must obtain a business license and pay the applicable tax. That applies to all businesses regardless of trade, profession or occupation and regardless of whether the address is permanent or temporary. Business license tax revenue is used to pay for city services including roads, fire and police.
The tax was last updated in the early 1990s and it generates about $1 million a year, or 3.8% of general fund revenue, according to a staff report.
Officials are proposing to restructure the tax because it has been roughly 30 years since it was last updated and also in response to concerns from businesses.
“The Belmont business community has expressed concerns with inequities in the current business license tax structure, which disproportionately impacts small businesses that pay a higher effective tax rate than larger businesses based on estimated gross receipts,” the report states.
The city’s current business license tax code includes a combination of flat, employee-based and gross receipts-based tax structures. A majority of businesses in the city are covered by the employee-based rate structure, meaning the more employees a business has the more it pays.
The current tax structure also includes about 30 categories of businesses, some of which don’t exist anymore.
Over the past 30 years since the tax was last updated, the number and type of local businesses in the city has changed significantly: the number of home-based businesses has increased and there has been a shift from light manufacturing to global high-tech companies, according to the report.
Under the current structure, small businesses pay a 1.7% tax rate based on estimated gross receipts while medium and large businesses are paying .08%.
“So there’s a far cry difference in terms of the taxes that are being levied,” said consultant Steve Toler.
The City Council at a meeting Tuesday selected a new business license tax structure, a finalized version of which will be discussed at a future meeting.
The model favored by the council is a hybrid approach that would apply gross receipts or type of employees as the basis for the tax based on the type of businesses, which are separated into three categories. The gross receipts-based model would be for retail and property rentals; the employee-based model would be for contractors, professionals and services, and the flat-rate model would be for home-based occupations.
Home-based occupations, for example, would pay a $50 flat tax, contractors would pay $150 for the first three employees and $50 for reach additional employee and retail would pay $100 plus $1.25 per $1,000 in gross receipts, to name a few examples of fees.
The above model would generate about as much revenue as the current structure.
A consultant with the city has also completed polling on a “local recovery/reinvestment measure” on the November ballot, which found that 53% of respondents would support such a measure. Though the subject of the discussion included the new proposed community center, officials have not released additional information about what might be proposed.
“The city is facing serious financial challenges and I look forward to hearing more about a potential recovery measure and discussing as a council,” Stone said.
