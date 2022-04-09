Burlingame voters this November may be asked to pass a new business license tax, with the City Council this week agreeing to study a ballot initiative that would scrap the city’s $100 yearly flat rate for a tiered approach, increasing based on gross receipts.
The council has been eying the business tax, last updated in 2001, for an overhaul as a way to diversify the city’s revenue and bolster equity as large companies, including Facebook’s Oculus with its Burlingame campus, currently pay the same rate as smaller operations.
“I think of it as modernizing a very old ordinance that we’re almost obliged to do,” Vice Mayor Michael Brownrigg said. “It’s ridiculous that it’s $100 for everybody.”
The council agreed to send multiple variations of a potential tax to pollsters to determine the likelihood of success with voters, with the low tier ranging from $150 to $200, the mid-tier from $250 to $300 and the upper tier from $600 to $1,000. Additionally, a fourth tier for the city’s top earners will be examined, which could be as much as $5,000 per year.
Tiers would be set for businesses earning less than $250,000, those earning between $250,000 and $1 million and those earning more than $1 million. There are 3,712, 1,769 and 366 businesses in the city in each category, respectively. The possible fourth tier range will be studied, with councilmembers suggesting it could be for those earning more than $10 million or $20 million, affecting only a handful of businesses.
The restructuring would produce an estimated $1.2 million yearly; the city expects to collect $583,600 this year from the flat rate. The council previously explored a progressive gross receipts tax that would be calculated on an individual basis, with charges determined based on a multiple of total receipts and rates fluctuating based on profit margins.
But councilmembers agreed the proposal would be too complicated, potentially causing the ballot measure to fail.
“If it’s too complicated, people may not read the wording,” Councilmember Ann O’Brien Keighran said. “So I would think we want to make this simple, easy to understand, so people understand what they’re voting on.”
San Bruno, Menlo Park and Foster City, comparably sized cities with progressive gross receipts taxes, gain $2.2 million, $2.3 million and $1.7 million from the fee, respectively. Burlingame is home to more businesses than those cities despite its much smaller collection.
Councilmember Emily Beach voiced concern the tiered structure proposed would not adequately tax the city’s largest businesses. She previously requested the council examine a parcel tax, similar to East Palo Alto’s Measure HH from 2018, which levies a $2.50-per-square-foot charge on buildings larger than 25,000 square feet.
“I really think what we need to do is fix the fairness and the equity in the tax structure and I’m not sure any of these proposals really get where we need to go,” she said. “The thought of our future biotech out on the Bayfront, or a tens-of-millions-of-dollars company paying $600 or $1,000 for a business tax just doesn’t feel fair.”
Brownrigg noted a $5,000 tax for top earners would likely generate in the range of $30,000 given the amount of businesses in that category. “There’s a point at which we’re really just doing this as virtue signaling rather than actually moving the revenue needle,” he said.
The parcel tax idea, though supported by other councilmembers, was not explored further as the county will have a similar measure — aiming to fund the county’s sea level rise resiliency work — on the ballot. City Manager Lisa Goldman advised against running two similar taxes at the same time, as the city’s (which would appear below the county’s) would likely fail as a result. The council agreed to explore the idea as a potential ballot question for another year.
“If we believe that big, big campuses should carry more of the load given that they’re putting more stress on the system, which I think we all would agree, a parcel tax is going to be much more effective,” Brownrigg said. “And sometimes when you ask a very wealthy person for $5,000 when you could have asked for $50,000, you get them saying ‘I already paid you, why are you coming back at me now.’”
The parcel tax, assuming the same parameters as East Palo Alto’s measure, would net the city $5.4 million annually. Additionally, it would be a special tax, meaning it could be earmarked for specific projects, like the Broadway grade separation, which will likely cost the city $15 million. The business tax on the other hand is a general tax, prohibiting the city from reserving it for a particular need.
The tax discussion comes as the city’s revenue took a massive hit during the pandemic, with about $48.6 million flowing in for the 2020-21 fiscal year compared with $72.4 million in 2018-19. Burlingame’s transient occupancy tax in particular, previously the city’s largest revenue stream, dropped from $29 million in 2018-19 to $5.7 million last year after travel plummeted.
“As a business owner in town, I can say there is never a good time to raise taxes, no one ever wants to do it,” Councilmember Donna Colson said. “But we haven’t done it in over 21 years, we need to diversify this revenue source.”
