SamTrans hopes to restore service close to pre-COVID-19 levels and also potentially resume charging fares by August.
Since the shelter-in-place order took effect in March, SamTrans has been forgoing fares — passengers can only board in the rear and away from the fare box to keep a safe distance from bus operators — and has been offering significantly reduced service. SamTrans in March suspended all routes aimed at servicing schools and others, bringing the total number of active routes to 29, down from the usual 69 routes.
The agency has developed three possible scenarios moving forward: a quick recovery in which service increases in August and reaches pre-COVID-19 levels by January 2021; a “slow burn” scenario that sees the same jump in service in August, another smaller increase in January 2021 and then reaching pre-COVID-19 levels by June of 2021, and finally a scenario that anticipates a return of coronavirus in the fall. That scenario predicts enhanced service in August and then a return of shelter-in-place restrictions and the current, significantly reduced service levels by December and through June 2021.
“Right now we’re tracking scenario 2 [the “slow burn”] as the mostly likely to occur,” said Principal Planner Millie Tolleson at a recent meeting. “But all of the information is changing very rapidly.”
The option Tolleson described as most likely would result in 75% of original revenue projects for the agency next fiscal year.
Tolleson noted none of the above scenarios quite reach 100% service levels in part because of an assumption that many bus operators will remain on leave due to COVID-19. Currently, 12% of operators are on leave for COVID-19 related reasons, but that doesn’t mean they are infected with the disease, Tolleson said.
SamTrans is looking to recruit additional backup operators to avoid gaps in service due to an operator shortage. Board Member Peter Ratto suggested hiring should be doable these days given the number of shuttle drivers currently out of work with the prevalence of working from home.
Before resuming charging fares, SamTrans plans to install Plexiglas barriers to protect the operators from passengers. The barriers are currently being designed and then it will take an estimated two months to install them so fares could be charged again by August if everything goes according to plan, but there are obstacles in the way of that timeline.
“We’re getting new information there are issues with the supply chain at this point for Plexiglas. We’re not the only ones looking into this,” Tolleson said.
In meeting the increase in demand as the economy reopens, SamTrans planners have lingering social distancing rules with which to contend. No more than 10 passengers are permitted on a standard articulated bus at a given time, though families and groups can be counted as a single passenger and ADA passengers are not counted toward the limit, according to the agency’s policy. Buses typically carry 41 to 48 seated passengers and 20 to 28 standing ones.
To meet growing demand given those restrictions, SamTrans plans to restore service on routes that are at or nearing capacity, focus service in areas with low-income transit dependent riders and also add service during midday when there is crowding.
Tolleson noted the above capacity limits may prevent the agency from fully meeting demand.
“Our max loads may very well limit our ability to meet the demand as the economy reopens, as schools reopen, especially on routes that may not typically service groups or families like our school-related routes or our express routes,” she said.
SamTrans planners are also facing challenges planning for school service, which of course is dependent on school districts’ plans for reopening, which are not yet decided. By the time school districts do figure out their plan for reopening, it may well be after SamTrans’ deadline for finalizing its schedule for the rest of the year.
“One of the big risks is we may not know what the schools are going to do for a month, and also difficult for us is the schools may all do different things and that’s a huge challenge for us,” said Director of Planning Kristy Wegener.
