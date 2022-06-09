A 5-acre fire by the San Andreas Lake west of Millbrae sent smoke into the air off Interstate 280 for three hours Tuesday morning — it was a controlled burn to clear out undergrowth and protect resources like the lake’s dam.
It’s what firefighters call “good smoke” and it’s necessary to prevent larger blazes later in the season and to help prep for the upcoming fire season.
“Over the last 100 years, we’ve been too good at suppressing fires,” said Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit. “We’d much rather have some of what we call ‘good smoke’ in the air right now than having a lot of bad smoke in the air in the future.”
Small fires usually occurred in this area every 30 to 50 years, he said. These fires were essential, helping to clear out undergrowth and rejuvenate plant life. Prescribed burns recreate this process.
Burns like this one are the result of months of collaboration, paperwork and safety checks, said Sarah Collamer, forester one at Cal Fire CZU. Though other fires were planned for earlier in the year, they were prevented by adverse weather conditions.
Cal Fire collaborated closely with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission for Tuesday’s fire. As the main water reservoir for San Francisco, San Andreas Lake is an essential natural resource in the Bay Area. The SFPUC helped to coordinate the burn, and is also working to clear dead and nonnative trees from the area to reduce potential wildfire fuel. The Civilian Conservation Corps and inmates from the California Department of Corrections also assisted.
“It’s a bit of a misnomer to think about landscapes as just taking care of themselves,” Watershed Resources Manager Lisa Wayne said. “People have to interject.”
The San Andreas Lake area is classified as a very high fire hazard severity zone, and borders the Burlingame-Millbrae-Hillsborough corridor, which is “one of the most vulnerable wildland urban interfaces in the Bay Area,” Cox said.
Tuesday morning, firefighters stood in the dry grass sweating under an oak tree as they waited for approval to start the burn. A faint breeze blew off the lake, and fog peeked over the edge of the hills. Engines stood ready on the top of the dam.
When word came, garbled through radio static, a blue-helmeted member of the CCC stepped forward. Flames sprang up beside him as he pressed the tip of a massive lighter into the grass.
The flames smoldered at first, spreading slowly in the shade of the tree. A cameraman grumbled in disappointment until the small fire reached the sunlight and roared to life, the grass crackling and popping as it burned.
More firefighters moved among the grass with lighters, while others ringed the perimeter to watch for stray embers. Within minutes, the air was filled with the pale haze and acrid scent of smoke.
“It went really well,” Rich Switzer, captain of Cal Fire’s Monterey Bay Crew One, said. “Everything burnt just as expected [and] we were able to open up that entire dam face.”
The fire was watched closely to make sure it didn’t spread, then just burned itself out, Switzer said.
With peak fire season just around the corner amid an intense drought, Cal Fire is preparing for the worst.
“It’ll be a normal summer in California,” Switzer said.
Though wildfires are now being seen in California year-round, Cal Fire is taking advantage of the current window before peak fire season.
“We’ve been training, training, training,” Collamer said.
Prescribed burns are an important resource for training firefighters, allowing them to gain experience in a controlled environment. More are planned in the coming months as firefighters continue to prepare.
Bay Area residents are encouraged to do their part as well. Collamer urges landowners to maintain “defensible space” around their property by clearing away brush, grass and debris.
“To get out of this problem we have in California, it’s going to take everybody who owns land or manages land to do their part,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.