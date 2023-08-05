The winding trails of Mills Canyon in Burlingame took a hit from harsh winter storms with the popular lower route washed out from tree failures, but work is almost done to complete a reroute.
City Arborist Rich Holtz said the city is aiming to have the trail completed and opened sometime in the coming weeks. Damage from the January storms caused a landslide on the lower portion of the Ed Taylor Loop Trail.
“The result was the loss of a portion of the trail making the area inaccessible,” Holtz said. “For your own personal safety and to respect the ecology of the nature area, we require park patrons to use the trails that are provided.”
In March, the city contracted a company to develop a trail reroute, which costs around $65,000, for about 600 feet of damaged trail. Around a quarter mile down into the lower trail right above the creek, a portion of the hill washed out from a landslide. Holtz said the city is working to reroute the trail that originally went through the hill about 10 feet above the creek. But the reroute will now go up the hill, away from the creek and will start about 300 feet back from the damaged area.
“We are working on making it a gradual climb instead of a steep climb,” Holtz said.
The trail will make it to the top of the hill and then gradually make its way back down toward the creek before it continues on its way.
One of two hikers exploring the area Wednesday, Aug. 2, Jack McCann, an environmentalism major in college, said he believes if the trail had more native plant species it would have been likely the deep root systems would have stabilized the soil.
“It’s important for the cities to study the natural clues,” McCann said.
While there is a sign at the top of the hill that stated the lower trail is closed, McCann’s mother Jeanne McCann suggested the city could provide better signs because it seemed confusing.
“We crossed over a creek and weren’t sure if it was a part of the trail, so it would be helpful to have better markings,” Jack McCann said.
While the city is looking to reopen the trail soon, the lower section does remain closed, and the McCann family weren’t the only hikers who passed through the closed area Wednesday. A family with a dog appeared to walk through the landslide area stating they go through it often, although carefully.
