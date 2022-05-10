Longtime Burlingame Councilmember Ann O’Brien Keighran announced this week she will not seek reelection at the end of her current term, capping a public service tenure that’s included 17 years on the City Council and seven years on the Planning Commission.
“I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish a lot of things in the city of Burlingame and the privilege to serve my city that I grew up in,” she said. “I figure this was a good time to move forward, I know we’re in good hands, I have colleagues that are phenomenal on the council.”
Keighran, who grew up in Burlingame, was first elected to the City Council in 2005 and has served four terms as mayor. Prior to that she was named to the Planning Commission in 1998.
Her retirement from the council will avoid a race between her and Councilmember Michael Brownrigg, who served since 2009. November’s election will be the city’s first to be held by-district, wherein voters living in one of five districts will vote only for a single candidate who must also live in the district. The city adopted a district map earlier this year.
While the map puts Keighran and Brownrigg in the same district based on their home addresses, Keighran said that was not a factor in her decision.
“The districting didn’t have any sway on my decision whatsoever,” she said. “If I decided to run again I think I would have had a really good campaign … I know there are plenty of people out there that want me to run.”
As a mother of two adult daughters, she said she looked forward to dedicating more time to her role outside the council with the Center for Age Friendly Excellence working to guide policy catered to the Peninsula’s elderly community. She became involved with the work after aiding in the effort to certify Burlingame as an age-friendly city last year.
The work, she said, will allow her to continue to be part of the political environment and “still have the opportunity to make changes for the positive.”
Keighran has a background in nursing and also recently spent five years as a legislative aide to Supervisor David Canepa. She has lived in Burlingame since 1975 and graduated from Mercy High School in 1984. She earned a Master of Science in nursing from the University of San Francisco.
She was first mentored into public service by the late former Burlingame Mayor Rosalie O’Mahony, who encouraged her to apply for a seat on the Planning Commission.
She said she is proud of her work to help make Burlingame an inclusive city by providing more housing opportunities as the city ushers in jobs while maintaining its “quaint town feel.” Her work on the council has also included the city’s renovation of Burlingame Avenue, the redesign of the downtown Safeway, development of the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center, work on the soon-to-open community centers and many infrastructure projects.
Often an advocate for fiscal conservatism, she said she was thankful to have worked on a council that could have differences of opinions while maintaining mutual respect.
“You sometimes don’t see that too often anymore, and Burlingame’s lucky to still have it,” she said. “I was blessed with phenomenal staff members to be able to work with, and my colleagues over the years on the council, it’s been a pleasure serving with them.”
