With the pandemic interrupting the travel and hospitality industries, Burlingame officials are considering introducing the life sciences industry into an area historically preserved for hotels and light industry.
The Burlingame City Council and Planning Commission discussed during a joint session Saturday, April 24, a proposal to allow construction of new office buildings accommodating companies in the biotechnology sector along Old Bayshore Highway.
The concept to loosen construction regulations and bring in the new industry was raised by developers who had planned to build a new hotel in the area, but were forced to reconsider when the pandemic hit.
To facilitate construction of life science buildings in the area east of Highway 101, officials would need to approve lifting floor-area ratio caps that historically existed as an incentive to attract hotels generating tax income for the city.
Jason Bass, whose company EKN Development planned construction of a 400-room site at 1499 Old Bayshore Road, urged officials to amend the policy and allow developers to shift according to new market demands.
“Right now we need to pivot to a life science project, and we need a scale of that project to make it economic and to make it make sense to move forward and bring the benefits associated with that project to the city,” he said.
Woodstock Development President Kirk Syme, whose company owns 1350 Old Bayshore Highway, shared support for the proposal as well.
“We really love the idea of more life science zoning, more life science buildings along this corridor. We think it would be good for everybody,” he said.
No decision was made during the meeting, but officials largely seemed to favor the proposal to broaden the scope of allowable development in the area.
“I would be supportive of these types of uses,” said Planning Commissioner Richard Terrones.
Commissioner John Schmid concurred, suggesting biotech could help fortify the city’s economy as well.
“This is a good diversification for us and I think the area can handle it,” he said.
But they balanced those perspectives against an expectation that developers proposing life science buildings would be obligated to supplement their plans with an attractive package of community benefits.
Addressing transportation issues in the area through shuttle programs, developing more open space for public use, building child care facilities and protecting the area against the threat of sea level rise were among the community benefit options favored by officials.
Officials agreed they should be thoughtful in developing a preferred menu of benefits that developers can choose from when proposing projects to assure the community is served and amenities are not offered as an afterthought by builders.
Under the proposal, buildings reserved for tenants in the life sciences industries could be allowed to build a floor-area ratio up to 3.0 — a significant spike from the current standard of 0.75 floor-area ratio for every building in the area other than hotels.
Floor-area ratio is a scale by which commercial development gauges density, and higher ratios allow for bigger buildings.
And while support for the vision was broad during a challenging time in the travel and hospitality industry, officials also made clear they continued to prefer development of hotels along the Bayshore.
Noting that hotel tax has been one of the city’s primary sources of income when the economy was thriving, Councilman Michael Brownrigg said he favored preserving incentives for future hotel construction.
“It is an incredibly robust source of income for us,” he said.
Mayor Ann O’Brien shared a similar perspective.
“I still think hotels should be a priority,” she said.
But she also recognized the opportunity to facilitate further growth in a critical location during an otherwise challenging period.
“I do think this is kind of an exciting time,” she said.
