Of 3,578 traffic stops in Burlingame last year, .7% involved Black motorists while 15.7% of the 540 resident-initiated calls for service involved Black people, according to a police report aimed at increasing transparency and eliminating bias in policing.

The report is part of Assembly Bill 953, the Racial and Identity Profiling Act initiated in 2016 that aims to combat biased policing. The city wasn’t required to begin reporting its data until last month and then would have reported the results next April. However, Burlingame Police Chief Mike Matteucci decided to start a year early. The sooner he could have the data, the better it would be for the city, he said. The results from the report were disclosed by Matteucci during a Monday, May 1 City Council meeting. Matteucci added the difference between the police-initiated calls versus citizen calls was a little shocking.

