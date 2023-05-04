Of 3,578 traffic stops in Burlingame last year, .7% involved Black motorists while 15.7% of the 540 resident-initiated calls for service involved Black people, according to a police report aimed at increasing transparency and eliminating bias in policing.
The report is part of Assembly Bill 953, the Racial and Identity Profiling Act initiated in 2016 that aims to combat biased policing. The city wasn’t required to begin reporting its data until last month and then would have reported the results next April. However, Burlingame Police Chief Mike Matteucci decided to start a year early. The sooner he could have the data, the better it would be for the city, he said. The results from the report were disclosed by Matteucci during a Monday, May 1 City Council meeting. Matteucci added the difference between the police-initiated calls versus citizen calls was a little shocking.
“I will continue to control what I can control, which is my officers, even though the numbers are slightly higher than the police. It wasn’t overly significant, but something we can all keep our eye on with the hope that it goes down as we continue to collect data,” Matteucci said.
Matteucci said his job is to continue supporting officers by providing them with thorough training in the academy and in field, as the Police Department aims to curb implicit bias.
The data is compiled by reports officers make after initiating contact with a person during a stop or a detention. The officer is asked to record their perception of a person during a police interaction, not the actual information. Stop data includes an officer recording the date, time and duration of a stop, location, reason for the stop, actions taken by officer and results. Detainee’s information includes officers recording a person’s perceived ethnicity or race, gender, sexuality, age, degree of English fluency and any disabilities. Lastly, the officers are required to disclose their own information, such as their badge number, years of experience and current type of assignment. The data is reported to the California Department of Justice annually, according to the staff report.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said he hopes the police chief will continue to provide yearly updates to the City Council because it is informative and helpful for the community.
This year is the first the data has been compiled. In an effort to better understand it, Matteucci said he used the overall demographic numbers of all police interactions and compared it to citywide traffic accidents. Traffic accidents are the best comparison because it shows who is in the city without bias because traffic accidents occur randomly, he said.
The police interaction demographic breakdown was 36% white, 28% Latino, 16% Asian, 8% Black and 12% other races. In comparison, the traffic accident data in the city showed 40% White, 26% Latino, 18% Asian, 2% black and 14% other races, according to the Burlingame Police Department.
“I think the RIPA data numbers are pretty indicative of who you see visiting and in Burlingame. And I think it says a lot about how safe and comfortable people are able to feel in our city,” Matteucci said.
Results from the data showed traffic violations dominated police stops at 78.6% and the next highest was suspected criminal activity at 16.5%, according to the report.
“At the same time … the community and the demographic of people who hang out in Burlingame, everyone feels comfortable to work, play and live here without being hassled by the cops so I think it’s great that people feel comfortable and safe here.”
Vice Mayor Donna Colson said the long-term data will show the true trends of what demographics are interacting with police officers the most. She has attended police training and added she appreciates Matteucci’s effort to go above and beyond by providing thorough training for his officers, she said.
Brownrigg said he loved that Matteucci found ways to find a random non-biased sample to compare the data points, such as the traffic accident data.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it,” Brownrigg said.
