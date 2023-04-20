Elizabeth Kendall, who was elected to the Burlingame School District Board of Trustees in 2017, announced her resignation this week so she could apply to join the district as a science teacher at Burlingame Intermediate School.
Kendall is a former research scientist with a Ph.D. in engineering and will be hired pending board approval May 9. She went through the same competitive process as other candidates. Kendall joined the board after a competitive election and served as board president during the pandemic. Her children went to Washington Elementary School and Burlingame Intermediate School.
“Dr. Kendall has been a selfless leader for the Burlingame School District. During her tenure as a trustee, she has been instrumental in leading the board as president during the pandemic, reopening our schools and working collaboratively to make facility decisions as a member of the Owners Committee. She is measured, compassionate and always leads with integrity. Dr. Kendall will be greatly missed; however, we are thrilled that she has been hired as one of our new science educators, “ board President Lisa Mudd said in a message to the district.
Interim Superintendent Marla Silversmith said her first board meeting as assistant superintendent of Educational Services was Kendall’s first meeting as trustee.
“Our journey over the last five and a half years has been unprecedented as we navigated many complex issues. Dr. Kendall never wavered from her guiding principles of: what is best for students, how can we support staff, what barriers do we need to remove to support student learning, and how can we support our community,” Silversmith said in the community message. “I am very grateful for the time she has given selflessly to our community to ensure each student, staff member, and community partner was heard and supported. I will greatly miss Dr. Kendall on the Board of Trustees; however, I know she will inspire Trojans for many years at BIS because of her passion for excellence in education.”
The board must choose one of two options for filling the vacancy within 60 days. It can order a special election or make a provisional appointment. The person appointed to the position serves only until the next regularly scheduled election Nov. 5, 2024. The Board will begin reviewing these options and take action at the May 9, 2023 board meeting. As of November , Burlingame School District has moved to by-area trustee elections and has areas 2 and 5 open.
