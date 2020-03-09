District elections are headed to Burlingame, according to City Manager Lisa Goldman who confirmed officials received a letter threatening to sue for the change if it was not adopted voluntarily.
Before the Burlingame City Council meeting Monday, March 2, officials discussed in closed session the city’s existing election format relative to state voting law, according to the meeting agenda.
Following that discussion, Goldman said officials agreed to move away from the current at-large format and adopt the by-district system during the next Burlingame City Council election.
The decision comes the wake of officials receiving a letter from Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman, who is known for threatening to sue cities across the state if they do not decide to adopt by-district elections.
As it stands, candidates who receive the most votes in a citywide election are awarded seats on the Burlingame City Council. Under the by-district system, officials should approve an electoral map dividing the city into wards, where councilmembers must live and seek support from voters within those borders.
Advocates claim it is a more inclusive system for electing local officials, as residents are more easily able to support those who they feel represent their community’s interest. Campaigns for smaller areas are also often less expensive to run, lowering the burden for candidate participation.
Critics of the by-district system often claim it promotes balkanization and encourages elected officials to only defend the interest of their constituency, rather than the entire community.
Those perspectives are frequently balanced against recognition that state law heavily favors the by-district system, and that the effort to defend an at-large election can lead to costly and difficult legal battles.
Rather than risk a considerable sum attempting to defend a challenging position, city officials across the Peninsula have taken to adopting the by-district system. To that end, South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay and Redwood City officials along with the Sequoia Union High and Redwood City Elementary school districts and county Board of Supervisors are among those which elected to forgo the courtroom in favor of abandoning the at-large system.
For her part, Goldman acknowledged Burlingame officials considered the growing precedent of local elected bodies which have taken similar steps in recent years.
“The council carefully reviewed the letter, our elections history, and the experience of similar cities and determined to voluntarily move toward district elections,” she said.
In next steps, it is common for organizations considering similar election overhauls to hire a demographer who will propose a series of potential maps with boundaries for proposed election wards.
Officials often seek public comment on the proposals and look for refinements to the boundary alignments before ultimately selecting a map. The local agency’s preferred alternative often needs to be ratified by a regional body before going into effect.
As Goldman noted, Burlingame’s next election is not for a couple more years, so councilmembers will be granted ample time to plot next steps for adoption.
“Because our next council election is not until 2022, we have time for a robust public process and thorough review of our demographics as we move forward,” said Goldman.
Hallelujah.
