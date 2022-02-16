Burlingame’s Bayfront could get a new park, with plans submitted to the city to transform a vacant 9-acre property at 410 Airport Blvd. near the Anza Lagoon into a nature reserve highlighting unique Bay ecology and impacts of sea level rise.
The park would host a portion of the Bay Trail and be built into a “microcosm of the entire native Bayfront ecosystem,” according to the Sphere Institute, a nonprofit group responsible for submitting the application.
While the property is currently flat, it would be built up to host the varying natural habitats at increasing elevations, from mud flats, to tidal marsh, to transition zone brush, up to oak woodlands habitat, according to the institute. A Bay inlet would be constructed to allow water to flow into the park’s marsh area with a boardwalk to allow for viewing.
A kayak launch, fishing overlook and kitesurf launch would be included on the property, as would an 8,500-square-foot educational center to host a cafe, lounge area, gallery space and outdoor viewing deck.
The park would be open to the public and operated by the Sphere Institute, which would lease the land from the State Lands Commission.
The Planning Commission reviewed plans this week, expressing enthusiasm for the use of the space while also raising concerns regarding parking and the facility’s capacity to host large events outside of school field trips or daily recreational use.
“This is a very exciting project, I think it would be a great community resource, I think it would be great to see something come out of that land that has laid fallow for so long,” Commissioner Richard Terrones said.
Plans indicate 28 parking spaces on site, though a Sphere Institute representative said a parking garage serving their headquarters, which is across the street, could be used during larger events.
“I hate to see things like this go through a worst-case scenario where nobody goes there whether it’s for lack of parking or lack of facilities,” Terrones said, who also noted “the irony of trying to create an environmental park that suddenly has to have more paving with parking.”
Educational opportunities at the park would be centered on the impacts of sea level rise, expected to heavily affect the low-lying Bayfront area in coming years. Some estimates project 6 feet of sea level rise over the next century. While much of Bayfront is slated for protection via sea walls or levees, the park would be built up enough to accommodate rising waters, with the Bay Trail and education center building at higher elevations.
The Sphere Institute originally submitted plans for the park in 2017 and was granted approval by the state for the land use in 2019. The Burlingame City Council had originally eyed the site for a hotel, among other proposed uses.
The parcel in question is part of a Peninsula formed in the 1960s by filling in marshlands just south of the San Francisco International Airport, today largely home to hotels and office buildings. The land was granted to the state after a lawsuit found the Anza Pacific Corp., responsible for filling in the land (partially with discarded material from the original San Mateo-Hayward Bridge) had done so illegally.
The project will go before the Planning Commission again at a later date for further approvals.
