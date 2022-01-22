In a split decision, the Burlingame City Council will move forward with forming a plan to implement license plate reading surveillance cameras within the city in hopes of deterring crime and expanding law enforcement capabilities.
The cameras, an increasingly used technology on the Peninsula, would collect plate numbers and vehicle descriptions to alert officers to the whereabouts of vehicles suspected of being involved in a crime. Data would also be stored for a set amount of time for potential later law enforcement use.
The council expressed desire to conduct outreach and research and establish rules for use of the cameras as to not encroach on civil liberties.
“This is a tough one, this is not straightforward,” Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said. “In my mind, yes, we move forward, it’s just a question of how we put those guardrails up and what we do, we need to have a lot of conversation.’’
Ortiz was joined by councilmembers Ann O’Brien Keighran and Donna Colson in supporting further discussion on the cameras, while Vice Mayor Michael Brownrigg and Councilmember Emily Beach signaled they were not interested in pursuing the option.
Burlingame is one of just four cities in the county that has yet to approve the cameras, according to Police Chief Mike Matteucci, who added he believed they would be beneficial in the city. Others on the Peninsula have turned to the cameras in hopes of stopping auto burglaries near hotels or retail crime.
Matteucci said implementation in Burlingame would likely consist of two-dozen or more cameras installed at entry and exit points to the city and major intersections. They could also be affixed to police vehicles.
The scope of data retention and sharing would be largely up the council. Some cities have opted to keep data local with deletion after 30 days while others have shared data in a central state database for longer term storage, with data able to be accessed by outside law enforcement agencies.
Matteucci estimated the cameras would cost the city $2,500 yearly per camera to operate.
In her support for the cameras, Colson said she had been in contact with concerned residents and victims of crime, including retailers. She pointed also to the camera’s abilities to aid in finding missing persons.
Brownrigg, however, said he was unconvinced Burlingame had a need for the cameras and expressed reluctance to increase surveillance or traffic stop frequency in the city.
“Any time we permit greater surveillance, especially using technology, we need to have a use case that justifies it, so I would like to see that data,” he said. “I’m not saying our decision will change the big forces of technology, but this is just one step along the path to facial recognition, it’s one step along the path to cameras everywhere.”
O’Brien Keighran said her biggest concern was privacy. She requested information regarding the success of the technology from neighboring cities, and emphasized the need for a robust public hearing processed.
Beach raised concern regarding the amount of data being collected, the vast majority of which would be on people not suspected of a crime. Additionally, she pointed to the potential for racial bias to occur during traffic stops resulting from the cameras.
“I don’t find it compelling to say we need to proceed on this right now, I would want some policy framework first,” she said. “I’m very skeptical that we even need them.”
Responding to concerns of police bias, Colson pointed to state law that requires the city to collect information regarding the ethnic and other makeup of those stopped.
“That data would simply flow into the process that we’re already doing to analyze our stops to make sure that police aren’t inadvertently biasing their stops toward women or young people or old people or whoever,” she said.
Colson added also that with the majority of neighboring cities using or planning to use the cameras, they could be found to be unnecessary in Burlingame.
The council last discussed the cameras in 2015 but opted not to allow their use.
Piedmont, a city less than half the size of Burlingame with five cameras installed, created a public portal for viewing data collected. According to the portal, cameras there recorded data from 41,206 vehicles in the last 30 days, 102 of which were flagged as suspected of being involved in crime, and in 23 of those cases a “search” resulted.
