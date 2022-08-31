More than a dozen front-line Burlingame Skilled Nursing workers rallied for safer working conditions, fair pay and improved health care with local and state officials in front of the facility Tuesday morning.
One of the workers, Elizabeth Palconit, chapter president for Burlingame Skilled Nursing union and a certified nursing assistant, is concerned with staffing shortages.
“The a.m. shift is supposed to have six to eight patients [per nurse] but they have nine to 12. The p.m. shift is supposed to have 10-12 [patients] but they have 13-15. Then night shift 16-18 but they have 19-25, this is too much,” Palconit said, who is upset the facility doesn’t want to raise its employees wages.
Palconit expressed concern for employee health insurance. She said that the cost of insurance is too high and it is hard to afford with the wages they are currently making.
Another certified nursing assistant, Irma Bandala Castro, is asking the facility’s ownership to provide free health care for its workers.
Bandala Castro said she was injured two months ago on the job because of short staffing issues and employees are being asked to do jobs for which they are not trained.
“I miss my patients so much, I’m dying to go back to the floor but I need to get well before I go,” Vandela Castro said.
She said she is grateful for her husband’s insurance plan because she can not afford to pay for the plan that Burlingame Skilled Nursing offers.
According to a press release, in 2021, health care providers at Burlingame Skilled Nursing went on strike for two days due to staffing shortages and crippling caseloads. The workers are concerned that the conditions threaten the quality of patient care and the safety of workers.
Alex Kobayashi with the office of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, said that when Becker was first elected in 2020 he came to Burlingame Skilled Nursing’s facility to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829 to support the health care workers and their concerns.
“We are still here, Burlingame Skilled Nursing and its owner Brius Healthcare continues to short staff, continues to cut back on health care, cut back on wages, treating their workers unfairly, leading to injuries and illnesses,” Kobayashi said.
He now calls on Burlingame Skilled Nursing to come to an agreement with its workers, urging that the workers and patients there are treated fairly, Kobayashi said.
No one from the facility said they could comment on the concerns brought forward during the rally.
According to the release, the essential workers, represented by AFSCME Local 829, have been in contract negotiations for months.
Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach said the issue is an important matter that needs to be worked out.
“You’re not asking for too much, you’re asking for fair conditions, fair pay and to have reasonable working conditions,” Beach said.
