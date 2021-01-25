Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot just after midnight Sunday morning, Burlingame Police Department said in a press release.
Police responded to The Embassy Suites parking lot and found two victims, who were treated at the scene and transported to San Francisco General Hospital. A third victim was found to have driven themselves to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the victims were part of a dispute at the hotel between people attending a party. Burlingame Police Department believe this is an isolated incident. There is no suspect in the shootings.
