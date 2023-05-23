Burlingame closed its namesake avenue to facilitate safer outdoor dining during the pandemic, like many cities, but the program’s popularity gave the City Council reasons to bring it back for two weeks in August.
After sifting through multiple options, the City Council Monday, May 15, agreed on the closure’s boundaries and time frame. The closure will take up two blocks of Burlingame Avenue east of Primrose Road, west of Lorton Avenue and a small portion of Park Road. The Park Road segment will be a small portion of the road ending before the city-owned parking lot, so vehicles will be able to park or turn around. The council also agreed to start the two-week street closure after the Burlingame on the Avenue festival, Aug. 19, which is hosted by the Chamber or Commerce, and reopen the streets Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Vice Mayor Donna Colson said a good reason to start the closure at the end of August is because most of the community will be back in town from vacation and getting ready for school.
“I think if you want to make it an experience that is kind of fun for people to look forward to coming back from summer vacation, schools kicking off, all of those fun celebratory times,” Colson said. “To me it seems more celebratory to start on the 22nd and go all the way through Labor Day.”
The city previously conducted a survey with the surrounding businesses on its preference for the street closure, although only 45 businesses participated. The survey results showed 50% of the responses were from businesses not on Burlingame Avenue or Park Road. However, of those in support, 48.89% support long-term multi-week street closures. While 40% of the businesses wanted to see all of Burlingame Avenue closed, 13% wanted Burlingame Avenue closed on the blocks that cross with Lorton Avenue and Primrose Road and 13% said Park Road, according to a staff report.
Other map alternatives suggested the length of Park Road up to Howard Avenue could be closed. Councilmember Ricardo Ortiz noted that the road is already closed twice a week for the Fresh Market and adding more doesn’t provide more value compared to inconvenience for nearby residents.
Joseph Sanfilippo, Burlingame’s Economic Development and Housing specialist, said the city’s Chamber of Commerce has a slight preference with starting the street closure on Aug. 19, with the Burlingame on the Avenue festival and ending the street closure after Labor Day in September.
Councilmember Emily Beach said it would be important to provide a loading zone and drop-off points near the closures, which was a response to a public comment that suggested the idea.
The Chamber of Commerce festival will provide music and entertainment from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 but the other two weekends don’t have any scheduled entertainment. Beach said the city could work with the downtown businesses and the Chamber of Commerce to provide a musical ambiance the remaining two weekends.
“Quite frankly, the smaller single [or] duo instrumental might create exactly the right ambiance as opposed to a big loud band that some people may like the style and some people not like the style,” Beach said.
One option, she suggested, would be for the city to set aside $5,000 to match restaurants or businesses who may want to hire a small band for the night and then the city would reimburse the business up to $500.
“We can then get music Friday, Saturday and Sunday night or they can subsidize it if they want to pay more than that,” Beach said.
Regardless, she said a reimbursement mechanism would be a good incentive for the businesses to hire musicians for the vibe for which the city is looking.
Colson added to the idea saying the city could figure a way to spread the musical entertainment out so the bands don’t compete for airspace.
The council will return with more details for the festivities at a later meeting.
