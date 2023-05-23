Burlingame closed its namesake avenue to facilitate safer outdoor dining during the pandemic, like many cities, but the program’s popularity gave the City Council reasons to bring it back for two weeks in August.

After sifting through multiple options, the City Council Monday, May 15, agreed on the closure’s boundaries and time frame. The closure will take up two blocks of Burlingame Avenue east of Primrose Road, west of Lorton Avenue and a small portion of Park Road. The Park Road segment will be a small portion of the road ending before the city-owned parking lot, so vehicles will be able to park or turn around. The council also agreed to start the two-week street closure after the Burlingame on the Avenue festival, Aug. 19, which is hosted by the Chamber or Commerce, and reopen the streets Labor Day, Sept. 2.

