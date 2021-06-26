To eliminate water waste, Burlingame officials are coming up with new emergency rules such as including a shut-off nozzle on hoses and not watering lawns for 24 hours after rainfall but residents could still wash their sidewalk and be served drinking water at restaurants.
The city is updating its urban water management plan, which is a long-term water resource planning document, to ensure that the city has adequate water supplies to meet existing and future demand, Jennifer Lee, environmental regulatory compliance manager for the city of Burlingame, said.
The plan outlines steps for the city to take when the City Council declares a water shortage emergency. The water shortage contingency plan details temporary water conservation measures that the city would implement at various shortage levels. An example includes limiting outdoor watering to two days a week during a drought.
Lee and Public Works Director Syed Murtuza addressed the councilmembers’ concerns about ticketing by reassuring that they would reach out to the community like they did during the last drought to get compliance with the water conservation rules.
“The staff would take an education-first approach to inform residents if they're not following these water conservation regulations. And we would reserve citations and fees and all that as a last resort,” Lee said.
Lee currently enforces the stormwater ordinance and said, “It’s very rare that I issue citations and I only do that if I can’t get compliance. I’m pretty generous with the amount of time I give them to comply.”
Councilmember Michael Brownrigg also brought up concerns including the restriction that it would be made illegal to irrigate within 24 hours of rainfall. Murtuza said he was open to a different number than 24 hours and that the idea was to discourage people from irrigating their lawn after a day of rainfall.
The council also discussed positive shutoff nozzles or triggers on a hose and basically no longer having hoses without anything attached to it to be able to control the flow of water.
Councilmember Donna Colson said, to her, it doesn’t matter so much about having a spray nozzle as long as you’re not leaving your hose running. She mentioned having a watering can works as well and that sprayers can be inefficient by spraying across a lot of water.
Colson also suggested articulating the value of water in terms of cost savings for people.
“I really hope we’ll advance stormwater recapture on property and we’ll advance recycled water at the city level and graywater systems and the rain barrels and all that kind of stuff. I think that will help people and save money for them and be something that they would really appreciate,” she said.
The total set of rules include: using a positive shut-off nozzle on a hose, not using water for operating water features such as fountains, not watering lawns after 24 hours of rainfall, not using water to street medians containing ornamental turf, not using broken or defective plumbing, sprinkler, water or irrigation systems, not using water in new, added, or altered car wash equipment, having hotels and motels making it optional to choose not to have towels and linens laundered daily, and not taking water from any fire hydrant or any unmetered city water system.
“I think we need this. I think we’re going to need this more so going forward. One of these days we’re going to look back at this conversation going ‘remember those silly little rules we were talking about,’” Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said. “This is going to become a serious issue and I think this is a good start.”
The plan will be adopted and finalized with possible changes at the next meeting. Once adopted, which is expected July 6, it will be in effect 30 days after. These regulations will be permanent stemming from the requirements of the California Water Code and will join other cities who have already implemented these changes including Millbrae, Foster City and San Francisco.
In other business, the council also voted unanimously to adopt the budget resolution for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget calls for spending to exceed revenue by nearly $1.7 million, in addition to the $1.85 million contribution to the city’s 115 pension trust.
Actual general fund revenue in 2018-19 was $84.5 million. The total projected for 2021-22 is less than $67.1 million.
“So we really have quite a way to recover,” Finance Director Carole Augustine said.
Operating expenditures for the general fund are up to 2.4% or $1.5 million. The most recent five-year forecast anticipates a slow but eventual recovery of the city’s economically sensitive revenue.
