The deployment of 13 automated license plate readers two months ago to assist police in solving crimes is nudging Burlingame city officials to write a policy on how such surveillance technology is used and reported.
The backbone of the policy and concern for Councilmember Emily Beach is how does the city mitigate civil liberties and reduce potential harm by invading the community’s privacy, she said. The City Council unanimously agreed during an April 17 meeting to direct the city staff to return with a written policy guiding how to use and report on surveillance technologies.
“I had a front row seat to the city’s response to policing policies in 2020 when I was mayor and I think this is an opportunity to lean in and be really careful to our technology and data collection and to how we use it and this is just another opportunity for us to continue with that commitment to the community,” Beach said.
Surveillance technology use
The first half of the guideline the council is seeking would lay the foundation for how the city would use surveillance technology responsibly. The guidelines would lay out the foundation for how data would be collected, accessed, protected, shared and retained. It would require user training, auditing and oversight compliance. All would be reported to the City Council annually, according to the staff report.
“This data collection and surveillance is important enough that we want to go the extra mile and we really want to do the due diligence and put in the framework of how we think about these technologies before we have the next new one before us,” Beach said.
Increasing transparency, educating the public and allowing more time for the public to respond is part of the civil rights lens that Beach said she feels is important when handling this type of technology.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said surveillance technology is much like artificial intelligence. It can be used for justice or injustice and needs to be handled with care and used responsibly, he added.
“We want to have a set of guardrails in place as new technologies come along,” Brownrigg said. “So that we protect civil liberties and personal privacy while also assisting law enforcement.”
The second half of the policy is reporting its performance on multiple levels, Beach said.
It would assess surveillance locations and deployment while looking at crime statistics to see if they are in the right place. The report should also provide any potential impact on civil liberties and civil rights and safeguard rights, according to the staff report.
Beach said it is important for the city and public to understand how powerful the technology is and how the city thinks about those kinds of technologies.
“It should be a data-driven approach but consider the broader social impacts, as well,” Beach said.
There is also a financial impact that needs to be considered, Beach added. There are added costs to surveillance technology upkeep. There are also questions about how and where the data is collected, stored and handled. The policy would outline these factors and include an analysis of the effectiveness versus the negative impacts, according to the report.
Beach said this type of technology is where the future is headed and there will be more and the city and the council want to be prepared for it when it does come.
“We don’t want to discuss it every time it comes up but it will give us a chance to give a common set of rules for using this technology in the future,” Beach said.
Brian Hofe, chair and executive director for Secure Justice, said the concern around license plate readers is that it can possibly track people as they move around, basically mass surveillance.
They scan every license plate in view and one or two data points is not a big deal. But three or more data points is enough to identify people. So trying to be sensitive to its capabilities and ensure it’s being used responsibly is vital, he added.
“The current model is to throw surveillance technology into the wild and see what happens but we want to turn it on its head and say think before you act,” Hofer said. “If you install the framework then you are going to know where the goalposts are and be more consistent … oversight and harm reduction is what we are trying to go up against in protecting people’s civil liberties.”
