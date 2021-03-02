The city of Burlingame is seeking applicants to fill three seats on its Planning Commission, with a deadline later this month to apply.
People selected will serve four-year terms on the commission. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 12.
The Planning Commission holds public meetings on land use matters and makes recommendations to the City Council.
Copies of the application and a supplemental questionnaire for the position can be found at burlingame.org/freeform_jobslist_detail_T18_R43.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.