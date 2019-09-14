To revitalize a central shopping district struggling with a changing retail industry, Burlingame officials blessed creative strategies designed to limit storefront vacancies while meeting a demand for downtown office space.
The Burlingame City Council lauded a proposal allowing commercial landlords to split space on Burlingame Avenue previously occupied by solely retail tenants into smaller arrangements shared between businesses and offices.
Recognizing some of spacious buildings downtown are unattractive to retailers shy of high rents tied to large floor plans, councilmembers suggested rolling back zoning codes could allow for more innovative solutions.
“What we are trying to do is get more foot traffic on the avenue, so hopefully more people will support the retailers,” said Mayor Donna Colson, noting more office workers downtown could generate additional patrons for nearby businesses.
Vice Mayor Emily Beach shared a similar sentiment.
“If we allow additional office and additional people downtown that will certainly lift all boats,” she said.
Under a proposal discussed during a Tuesday, Sept. 3, study session, officials agreed offices should be allowed to occupy the back portion of commercial spaces, so long as retail tenants face Burlingame Avenue.
No final decision was made at the meeting, and officials agreed more detailed analysis is required before implementation. But the vision is intended to optimize large commercial buildings which saw a rise in vacancies due to an upswell in online shopping at the expense of brick and mortar stores.
The proposal, which arrived alongside officials allowing offices and businesses to also occupy some underground commercial space found downtown, was borne out a previous discussion with local business and property owners.
Loosened zoning regulations, reimagined retail spaces, parking constraints and new business opportunities were among the initiatives which received the most attention from the crowd of about 100 members of the business community during the Burlingame Talks Shop seminar held in April.
“I think we heard loud and clear no on likes vacancies and we have to be flexible,” said Beach.
The enhanced flexibility offered in downtown commercial spaces would allow office tenants to occupy storage space which is less necessary in a new, leaner era of retail, said Colson, who noted the office rental wouldn’t be allowed without first leasing the front facing Burlingame Avenue.
The initiative follows officials allowing gyms and other recreational businesses on streets connecting to Burlingame Avenue, where they were previously barred from opening out of a preference for restaurants, shops or other retail tenants.
As officials prepare for more office workers downtown, Colson noted an eye should be kept to assuring surrounding parking lots are not further overwhelmed with additional cars.
Officials are already attempting to improve the downtown parking crunch by installing digital signs directing drivers to available spaces, after approving amendments to parking meter times and other similar initiatives.
Considering the proximity to the city’s primary Caltrain stop, officials are optimistic the office workers will prefer to take public transportation to work rather than drive. And officials could give preference to allowing the creative retail and office arrangements on properties with parking.
“We’ll have to study it and be thoughtful to make sure that we are not impacting the public in a negative way,” said Beach, nodding to the sensitivities among downtown merchants and shoppers exhausted with frequently searching the block looking for parking.
While anticipating the discussion will evolve through a forthcoming downtown zoning code update, Beach said she thinks the creative initiative will go far to meeting the needs of downtown property and business owners.
“The general recognition is that we need to be more flexible if we want to keep Burlingame as vibrant as possible,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.