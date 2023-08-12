Burlingame School District trustees have adopted plans to address chronic absenteeism and low test scores at three campuses with solutions including improved communication with parents about resources and strong interventions both during school hours and after.
Starting this new school year, Lincoln, McKinley and Roosevelt elementary schools will have new student achievement plans in place meant to provide support and improve outcomes for specific student groups. According to state data shared on the California School Dashboard, those groups appear to be struggling in some way.
At Lincoln, more students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds experienced greater chronic absenteeism than in the past. And chronic absenteeism was also identified as an issue for students with disabilities at McKinley and Roosevelt’s students with disabilities and Latino students.
According to the California School Dashboard, 23.3% of English learners and 23.9% of socioeconomically disadvantaged students at Lincoln experienced high chronic absenteeism during the 2021-22 school year. About 20% of English learners, 25% of Hispanic students and 23.4% of students with disabilities were chronically absent at McKinley that same year. At Roosevelt, 26.8% of Hispanic students, 23.8% of English learners, 23% of socioeconomically disadvantaged students and 28.6% of students with disabilities had very high absenteeism during the 2021-22 school year.
Board President Lisa Mudd noted schools saw large upticks in absences during the pandemic given that parents were encouraged to keep their children home if they exhibited any potential symptoms and questioned whether absenteeism would drop as caution also declined.
Nate Wong, the district’s coordinator of Assessment and Special Projects, said the district will be monitoring for such a trend.
“Even last year there was still a lot of fear surrounding public outbreaks so that may dissipate,” Wong said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Students in many of those groups also appear to be struggling in math and English language arts classes, according to the state dashboard, falling in either the very low, low or medium performance categories. Each campus plans to take a series of measures to address performance and attendance concerns, Wong said.
Staff at Lincoln Elementary plan to monitor the 11 students who are known to be chronically absent while also expanding communication with parents earlier on about health resources and independent study opportunities for students who know they’ll be absent for long periods of time.
Additional staff have been hired at McKinley Elementary to help support students with disabilities, Wong said. General education and special education staff also plan to collaborate more closely to ensure students are receiving the attention they need, Wong said.
And Roosevelt Elementary staff plan to focus on encouraging students to attend more before-and after-school programming and instruction as well as increasing targeting smaller group interventions during school hours and improving communication with parents.
Each of the plans also call for additional professional development, staff support for crafting intervention strategies, hiring teachers’ aides, purchasing additional educational materials and collaboratively tracking student progress and discussing changes in regular meetings. The board unanimously approved the plans and Wong said the documents will be added to the school websites for parents to view.
