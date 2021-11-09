Concerns for a budget deficit in the Burlingame School District have been temporarily placated after officials announced a more than $5 million surplus last week, mostly made up of one-time pandemic-related savings and revenue.
“We are grateful that through strong fiscal discipline, continuous efforts, and transparency, our district leadership not only returned BSD to a positive certification … but also closed the books on the 2020/21 school year with a … surplus of $5.2 million compared to where we were projected to end the year,” a letter signed by the district’s Board of Trustees read.
When in the throes of the pandemic, district officials had anticipated a $2 million budget deficit at the close of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Instead, it saw a $5.2 million surplus, trustees said in their Nov. 5 letter.
Contributing to the balance was an unbudgeted increase in emergency state funding mostly intended for pandemic-related expenses, savings on utilities and transportation costs when campuses were closed for remote learning and lower payroll expenses from unfilled positions that have since been eliminated.
The surplus mirrors those being experienced in other districts across the state, Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites said, pointing to San Bruno Park School District which recently lauded a $5 million surplus of its own.
While most of San Bruno Park’s surplus will go toward district reserves, technology expenses, maintenance projects and special education, Burlingame School District’s surplus will partly go toward covering staff salary increases, Mount-Benites said.
Bargaining teams for the district and its teachers union released a joint statement declaring a final labor agreement that ultimately provides the district employees with a 5.5% salary increase over the next two years.
Brian McManus, Burlingame Education Association president, has routinely argued the district has had the funds to pay teachers more and pointed to the surplus as only highlighting those claims.
“Essentially, this is the district’s pattern: they overbudget their costs and then underspend so it always looks like they have no money,” McManus said. “They had the money to give teachers a raise last spring. Now they have even more.”
But trustees argued in their letter that since the funds could not be accounted for until the close of the fiscal year in September, the dollars were unavailable to the district’s negotiation team when labor talks began last spring.
Given that school districts were operating with budgets adopted before the pandemic that were later largely rolled over for the 2020-21 school year, Mount-Benites said it was nearly impossible for the bodies who drafted the original budget to account for the experienced savings.
They’ll also be short lived, Mount-Benites said, noting the district can’t use the savings as a long-term budgeting practice. The savings from campuses being closed will be lost now that students are back in person, a welcomed change by parents, educators and district officials alike. And while he acknowledges that emergency state assistance has been a major asset in getting the district through the crisis, it will also end soon.
“It’s the unforeseen consequences of an emergency year,” Mount-Benites said. “I don’t think anybody would tell you they predicted it. If you find anybody who said that, I want to see that presentation.”
Also adding to future budgeting concerns is the end of a “hold harmless” agreement between the state and education system, which has prevented districts from being penalized during the pandemic for dropping enrollments, Mount-Benites added.
As a Local Control Funding Formula school district, about 75% of its budget comes from enrollment-based state funding with local funds only accounting for 10% of budget revenue, according to a 2021-22 LCFF budget overview document posted on the district website.
Over the past year, district enrollment has dipped from more than 3,500 students to roughly 3,370, Mount-Benites has said.
Ultimately, the district is back in its original position of financial uncertainty, Mount-Benites asserted. He anticipates the district will experience a $4 million deficit in the coming year rather than a $2 million with expenditures returning to normal and emergency revenue likely ending.
The surplus will act as a buffer, giving the district about three years to plan for financial stability rather than the 18 months it had to plan to get to its current position, he said. As for what expenses will be cut, Mount-Benites said it’s still unclear. Those conversations are expected to begin next February.
“It’s a constant balancing act,” Mount-Benites said. “Eighteen months and three years is a different ball game so we can be a bit more thoughtful and slower in our thinking because we won’t be under so much pressure.”
