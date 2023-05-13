Daily Journal local education generic logo

Applications are now being accepted for a vacant seat on the Burlingame School District Board of Trustees caused by the departure of Trustee Elizabeth Kendall who left to accept a teaching position with the district.

Remaining district trustees will fill Kendalls seat by appointing a new member. They will meet Tuesday, June 6, to review applications and interview candidates during an open session. The position will also be filled during that meeting and candidates should make themselves available for it.

