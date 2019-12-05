The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved asking voters to approve a new bond measure which would help pay for new facilities.
The decision Tuesday, Dec. 3, means a spring election will be called in which voters will be asked to support a $25 tax per $100,000 of assessed property value. If approved, the bond would generate $97 million.
The bond will compete in the March election with a similar effort by the San Mateo Union High School District to raise money through a bond taxing property owners $15.55 per $100,000 of assessed land value in the effort to generate about $385 million to improve district facilities.
If approved, the Burlingame Elementary School District bond would be the school system’s second in recent years, as voters in 2016 approved Measure M, a $56 million bond largely designed to update and renovate aging campuses. That measure costs $22 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.