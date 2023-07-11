The Burlingame City Council made the easiest decision it’s made in a while, no decision.
A dispute within a homeowners association to remove a juniper tree from the back of the community’s complex, was put on the shoulders of the City Council during a meeting Wednesday, July 5, to which it decided to stay out.
The HOA got permission to remove the tree from the city’s arborist in April, citing it could eventually become an issue in the future. The process required the HOA to submit letters to nearby residences of the removal and received two back against removing it, according to a staff report. The two differing opinions were left unresolved and it was brought to the City Council to find a resolution only for it to advise the association to resolve the issue privately.
Councilmember Ricardo Ortiz said he would lean toward the city’s arborist decision to allow the HOA to cut the juniper tree down but ultimately it left it up for the HOA to work it out amongst themselves.
“It sounds like there’s an issue with the homeowners association that needs to be resolved with the homeowners association,” Ortiz said. “You can go and have a conversation if the majority wants to have it taken down but I put it right back on your plate.”
One of the residents opposed to removing the juniper tree said many of the residents in the building said they don’t approve of the board’s decision to remove the tree because it helps mitigate noise and dust from El Camino Real.
The dispute began in February when a resident at 1515 Floribunda Ave. contacted the city’s arborist to remove a juniper tree in the condominium complex, part of the HOA’s decision to remove all trees and landscaping due to irrigation conflicts caused by the tree roots, according to a staff report.
In March, the HOA submitted a private tree removal permit application to the city to remove a hemlock, juniper and liquidambar tree, the latter of which was in a city planter strip. The liquidambar tree was denied since it was on city property but the removal of the two other trees was approved, according to the report.
The HOA spent $614 to cover the appeal and noticing fee after the Beautification Commission denied the request to remove the tree in June. But after the HOA hoped the City Council would help resolve the complex dispute, it fell back to the association to figure out on its own, with all the councilmembers echoing Ortiz who cited it would follow the city arborists decision to allow it to be cut, but it doesn’t mean it’s required.
The HOA’s attorney Gregory Bryan said the HOA will most likely remove the tree because it is a fire hazard but the association plans to replace the juniper with three smaller trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.