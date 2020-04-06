Burlingame and San Bruno will both be transitioning to district elections, as city officials agreed to transition away from the existing at-large system — albeit under distinctly different sets of circumstances.
The Burlingame City Council unanimously agreed to adopt the by-district system during the city’s next election in 2022, under pressure of a potential lawsuit threatening to force the change.
Meanwhile, the San Bruno City Council agreed to head in the same direction by the 2022 election, but officials are able to move at a more deliberate pace in crafting the policy because no litigation was threatened.
Burlingame councilmembers expressed frustrations with their limited options on the matter, in the wake of Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman threatening to compel the shift through the courts.
“I find this whole thing very distasteful,” said Councilman Ricardo Ortiz, according to video of the meeting Monday, March 23.
As it stands, candidates who receive the most votes in a citywide election are awarded seats on the Burlingame City Council. Under the by-district system, officials must approve an electoral map dividing the city into wards, where councilmembers live and seek support from voters within those borders.
Advocates claim it is a more inclusive system for electing local officials, as residents are more easily able to support those who they feel represent their community’s interest. Campaigns for smaller areas are also often less expensive to run, lowering the burden for candidate participation.
State law heavily favors the district system, and cities face an almost insurmountable legal hurdle in efforts to defend at-large elections. To that end, City Attorney Kathleen Kane said cities can pay millions of dollars in legal fees to fight a losing case.
Out of an abundance of caution, Burlingame officials opted to avoid the courtroom and adopt the shift, but not without first questioning whether the shift would produce the intended outcome.
“I don’t think this will lead to better representation in Burlingame,” said Councilman Michael Brownrigg.
Councilwoman Donna Colson agreed, and feared the change would give way to balkanization among officials who vote in the interest of their district constituents, rather than serving the entire community.
She also advocated for reaching out to state legislators who she believed could remove the incentive for attorneys working throughout California to issue legal threats similar to the one received in Burlingame.
For her part, Kane noted some progress was made to defend Burlingame’s interest through this process. Most notably, the attorney threatening the lawsuit agreed to a grace period until the census was finished before electoral maps needed to be drawn. The agreement effectively pushes the timeline for implementing the shift until the 2022 election.
Ultimately officials begrudgingly accepted the outcome, but not without first making their position on it clear.
“We didn’t want to get this letter and we don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Brownrigg.
San Bruno
In San Bruno, officials did not face the same legal pressure as Burlingame to adopt the change, but elected to approve the change to avoid receiving a threatening letter.
Councilmembers voted 4-1, with Councilwoman Linda Mason dissenting, during a meeting Tuesday, March 24, to adopt the transition by 2022.
Officials had also considered making the change by the fall election, but noted the logistical challenge of facilitating the effort with the uncertainty of a global pandemic and public health crisis lingering over the decision.
Noting officials have higher priorities to address in the immediate term, Councilwoman Laura Davis said she favored the move as a means of protecting the city from threat of a lawsuit.
“There are a lot more pressing issues in the city we should be focusing on this year,” she said.
For her part, Mason did not explicitly say why she voted against the change, but raised some questions indicating discomfort with the proposal.
Looking ahead, councilmembers also indicated they may consider moving away from the city having an independently elected mayor. San Bruno is the only county in the city where the position does not rotate annually among councilmembers.
But with plenty of time before the shift needs to implemented, Councilman Marty Medina expressed confidence the details can be hashed out over the coming year.
“By 2022, we will be able to figure these things out,” he said.
