The Burlingame Library is stocking its shelves with more than books by distributing 1,000 packets of free garden seeds this year.
The program aims to promote education on sustainability for the community and has grown nicely since launching in April, Volunteer Coordinator David Whitman said.
“We want to encourage people to experience the wonders of growing your own vegetables and herbs and there is a certain beauty in watching them grow,” Whitman said. “We are happy to offer this service to the public and we are looking to do it for many years.”
The program was inspired by other communities offering seed libraries and Whitman said it seemed like the right time for Burlingame to participate. The program is open to anybody in the county and a library card isn’t needed to participate.
People interested in acquiring seeds can fill out a form online. Each household can choose up to four varieties of all organic and GMO-free seeds donated to the city from two Vermont businesses. The seeds range from arugula, lettuce, dill, spinach and cabbage to cantaloupe, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers. After an order is selected and submitted, it takes three to five days to fulfill and then it can be picked up from the library in the Tech Lab, located on the lower level.
Whitman said next year he is looking to source seeds more locally but, because of time restraints and his eagerness to get the program started, he opted for a mail-in source this year that happened to be out of state.
The library also offers resources such as gardening books to borrow that offer techniques and tips. It also has free planting charts provided by Master Gardeners of San Mateo and San Francisco counties, which shows the best vegetables and herbs to grow for each season. Even though this season is winding down, the seed library is available year-round. For this upcoming fall season, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and most root vegetables are all good to plant in full sun areas of the garden, according to the Master Gardener chart.
The city is hosting Library Day in Victoria Park, located at 30 Howard Ave., and Whitman said he will be handing out free seed packets to people who come by Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Some of the future plans might involve community seed sharing programs but Whitman said there are concerns about quality control issues and the library would need to iron those issues out before offering it. Most importantly, he hopes to expand the volunteer-led program with more local seeds and additional supplemental programs to help educate the community on gardening.
“I am a big supporter of farmers’ markets and farm to table and sustainability is important,” Whitman said. “So this is a project I am pleased to be a part of and the feedback has been positive.”
