Although the end of summer may be fast approaching, Burlingame has plans to send the season off in style. The 29th Annual Burlingame on the Avenue festival kicks off this weekend and will feature music, food and shopping.
The annual festival, hosted by the Burlingame/SFO Chamber of Commerce, is a free community event running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20. Susan Baker, Burlingame/SFO Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, said this year’s event is focused on the community.
“It’s about a culture and community that is coming together in Burlingame,” Baker said.
The festival will close Burlingame Avenue between El Camino Real and California Avenue. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the two day festival, which will feature more than 100 artisans selling hand-crafted trinkets, paintings, textiles, jewelry, books and photography.
Three stages will be set up throughout the closed-off street featuring a medley of local artists performing cultural music ranging from Latin, bluegrass and country, classic rock and dance music.
There will also be a children’s stage featuring entertainment performances from jugglers, a clown and a magician. In the area around the stage there will be family activities such as face paintings, Henna tattoos, spin art, sidewalk chalk art and games for children to play, Baker said.
Around 15 food vendors in both booths and food trucks will be offering cultural foods such as Mexican cuisine, Italian, crepes, paella and malasadas, and fun carnival-style snacks like gourmet popcorn, chicken and waffles and shaved ice. Fewer food vendors are featured this year because the city and the chamber want to encourage festivalgoers to patronize the restaurants along the avenue, Baker said.
The event will also feature tables from 16 local nonprofits who will be sharing information about the types of services they offer.
“I believe this county has a lot of nonprofits that need to be seen and it’s really an important addition to this festival,” Baker said.
Vice Mayor Donna Colson said her favorite part of the day is grabbing food and wine and listening to the music.
“It’s a nice way to wind down summer,” Colson said, sharing hope this weekend’s weather will be nice.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said his favorite part of the weekend is seeing the community in the streets with smiles on their faces.
“I am really excited for Burlingame on the Avenue,” Brownrigg said. “It’s really a celebration of summer for Burlingame and this weekend’s festivities are only the beginning.”
After the festival, the city will be closing two blocks of Burlingame Avenue, between Primrose Road and Lorton Avenue, with both of those streets accessible for cross traffic, through Labor Day Weekend. City Manager Lisa Goldman said in an email the entertainment associated with the street closure will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 25-27 and Sept. 1-2.
Baker said there will be entertainment with musicians such as a Neil Young tribute band and a Tower of Power tribute band, and a reggae night and a Hawaiian night.
Colson said the city is creating the pilot program to see how residents and merchants like it and the City Council will be looking for feedback to discuss it at a future meeting.
The Burlingame Avenue Business Improvement District and the Chamber of Commerce are also partnering to host a wine walk event, from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. The event provides guests an opportunity to sample wine and appetizers at 30 of the participating businesses along Burlingame Avenue. Tickets purchased the day of the event cost $45 per person and those who are interested can buy them at the Burlingame Women’s Club at 241 Park Road or Coconut Bay restaurant at 1107 Howard Ave. Tickets purchased ahead of the event can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website and will cost $35, Baker said.
All of the proceeds will go toward a community grant fundraiser, which will help the city fund this winter’s holiday lights and events downtown, Colson said.
“I like to think of it like we are throwing an end of summer party for Burlingame,” Brownrigg said.
