For the last 50 years, Mary Herman has played an integral role in the Burlingame community, and she said her passion for people is the reason she continues.
Herman turned 100 in January and continues to be a focal part of the community. She has been a resident and public servant for the city for more than 50 years, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was recognized for all her achievements through a City Council proclamation Monday, May 1.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said the city is humbled and proud to have an active resident like Herman for so long.
“Great communities don’t just happen, they are created by caring, public service minded residents like Mary Herman,” Brownrigg said.
Herman served on the city’s Library Board of Trustees from 1993 to 2005. In 1995, she served as the Library Foundation’s first president. During her tenure, she helped preserve and oversaw the renovation of the main library and the children’s library on Easton Drive.
“Since I moved here, I have been involved in the community,” Mary Herman said.
She moved to Burlingame in 1971 and taught at the College of San Mateo where she implemented a program related to adaptive technology for those with special needs. She also helped secure a grant to fund the program that continues to assist students.
“My mom’s specialty was identifying students with special needs and matching adaptive strategies or technology to address their learning modalities and needs, so they could advance and succeed,” Susan Herman said.
A few months ago, Herman celebrated her 100th birthday and CSM’s 100-year anniversary. The school’s alumni association honored her during a surprise luncheon.
Born in 1923, Herman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, in her family’s home. She was a premature baby, and her mother couldn’t make it to the hospital. Instead, the doctor came to the house and delivered her, her daughter Susan Herman said.
“They opened the oven and put her in a shoe box and that was the incubator,” Susan Herman said.
In 1940, she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Shortly after, World War II began and she was forced to work. Her late husband, Derryl Malkow, was in the Army and, as an Army wife, Herman said all of the wives looked after one another.
“I think looking back, my time as an Army wife, living in Japan … we became a community, we cared for each other and set up activities together,” Mary Herman said. “And I kept in touch with all of them.”
The family of three lived in Germany, England, France and Japan, while Malkow served in the military. Eventually, they would move to San Francisco until Malkow died. Herman eventually returned to school and earned her master’s degree in special education and speech pathology at San Francisco State University. She continued to counsel students and teach special education at San Francisco State until the late ’70s.
After being widowed at a young age, Herman had to find the strength to continue building her life, she said.
“And I wasn’t surrounded by many people and I think that was a big growing point for me,” Mary Herman said.
Now, she lives at the Trousdale, a senior home in Burlingame, and she continues to push for the community’s needs. With the help of Ann O’ Brien Keighran, when she was on the City Council, Herman secured a vehicle loading zone in the front of the development because the parking was too limited. She partnered with the Easton Library and arranged for a monthly shipment of book rentals for the Trousdale’s residents. She called her local church and found a way to stream the church’s service in the communal theater room of the senior home.
Cheryl Fama, former chief executive officer of the Peninsula Health Care District, said Herman was instrumental when it came to bringing a fitness center to the senior home.
“She was tenacious as she could be,” Fama said.
At the core of who she is, Herman said she loves people and being a part of the community is part of the fabric that makes her who she is.
“I care about people,” Mary Herman said. “I treasure all the long-term friendships that I have gained all the years that I worked around here.”
