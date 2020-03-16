A new apartment building proposed only a stone’s throw from the Millbrae train station received high praise from Burlingame officials who supported the vision for transit-oriented development.
The Burlingame Planning Commission widely lauded plans to build a seven-story tower with 169 units at the corner of El Camino Real and Murchison Drive during a meeting Monday, March 9.
The proposal to replace the existing gas station and adjacent office building ranging from 1870 to 1876 El Camino Real, just south of the Millbrae border, drew rave reviews from commissioners.
“I think this is a really, really well thought out project and it is a very nice piece of urban design,” said commissioner Will Loftis, according to video of the meeting.
Commissioner Audrey Tse shared a similar perspective.
“This is just a really nicely designed project,” she said.
No decision was made at the meeting, and commissioners were only tasked with reviewing the proposed design as well as select environmental issues. The project is due to return for more substantial discussion later.
The project proposed by Prime Investment Group is comprised of 169 units, 17 of which will be set aside for those earning between 80% to 120% of the area median income — amounting to roughly $115,000 for a single person or $164,000 for a family for four. Of the units, 117 would be two bedrooms and 52 would be one bedroom.
The building will be seven stories and the ground floor will be occupied by the gym accommodating tenants as well as other recreational amenities such as a pool. There will also be a public plaza facing El Camino Real and bike parking behind the building facing California Drive. Underground, there will be two floors of parking with 182 spaces.
The proposal is located in city’s northern portion where officials recently loosened development standards with the intent of catalyzing construction a short distance from the joint Caltrain and BART station in Millbrae.
For his part, commissioner Richard Sargent recognized the project meets the intent of the city’s effort to facilitate transit-oriented development.
“I think it’s a great location for it,” he said. “It is probably as close as we in Burlingame can get to the intermodal station.”
He also noted the project is close enough to the train station and adjacent shopping center that future tenants will likely not need to own cars — a relatively rare opportunity in Burlingame and on the Peninsula.
The project will likely not stand alone, as officials have said a developer also expressed interest in building at California and Murchison drives. Also, Summerhill Apartment Communities recently filed plans to construct 298 units a short distance away at the intersection of Ingold and Rollins roads.
Also, property owner Mario Muzzi is planning to develop his land across the street at 1766 El Camino Real into a building with 60 residential units and more than 155,000 square feet of office space. Roughly one mile away at 1868 Ogden Drive, developer Stanley Lo is proposing to build 120 units in a six-story development which includes cultural art space.
And across the street from that, the Peninsula Health Care District is proposing a wellness community, where plans call for nearly 500 units for senior citizens plus a 100,000-square-foot Center for Community Health which will be a multi-purpose hub with many community-serving amenities.
In relation to the outcropping of residential development nearby, Sargent expressed his support for the project.
“This is the perfect place for this kind of density,” he said.
And while commissioners said specific design refinements may be in order related to the plaza, pool, tenant amenities, shadows and other detailed elements, most felt the project was well planned.
“This project is very nicely thought through,” said Tse.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.